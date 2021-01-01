FootballBasketballRecruiting
USC Cornerback Declares For NFL Draft

The announcement was made at 1:55 AM on New Years Day.
USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin has declared for the NFL Draft. The junior made his announcement at 1:55 AM on New Years Day.

Griffin wrote in a Twitter announcement, "I want to let you know that tonight I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. This is a special time for me as tomorrow is my grandmother's birthday and this announcement is in her honor. Please know that I put a lot of thought and consideration into this decision, and I came to the conclusion that this is the best choice to help me further pursue my ultimate dream of playing the NFL."

Griffin is the son of rapper and hip hop producer Warren G. During his three seasons with the Trojans Griffin accumulated 67 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 24 assist tackles, and 13 pass defended. This season the Long Beach native had 22 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, 10 assist tackles, and three pass defended on the year. To add, Griffin gained his first career interception against Washington State's Jayden de Laura and had five pass deflections in six games. 

The 6-foot, 185-pound Griffin was the Trojans' top cornerback this season and a key part of Todd Orlando's defense. He was often in man-to-man and played the field side, providing excellent coverage for Todd Orlando

Pro Football Focus named Griffin to PFF's All American second team. Griffin follows teammates Alijah Vera-Tucker and Talanoa Hufanga in declaring for the NFL Draft this year.  

