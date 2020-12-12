AllTrojans
How To Watch: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

Claudette Montana Pattison

The No.16 USC Trojans will travel to the Rose Bowl for their last game of the regular season on Saturday. With the famous Victory Bell at stake, both teams will wear their home jerseys in this crosstown rival matchup and compete for a W.

The Trojans will look to go 5-0 today, the first time the program has done so in 14 years. A win for USC could push Clay Helton's Trojans into the Pac-12 Championship for a shot at the Pac-12 title.  

In addition to sticking with AllTrojans.com, here's how to watch and listen to the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins.

Game information: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Trojans (4-0), Bruins (3-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, December 12th, 4:30 PM PT

Where: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Streaming: fuboTV

TV: ABC

Radio: AM 790 KABC Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 137/197 and internet 959) and the TuneIn Radio app.

Moneyline: USC: -176 | UCLA: +142

Spread: USC: -3.5 | UCLA: +3.5

Total: USC: Over  63.5  | | UCLA: Under 63.5

Fun Fact: USC has won four of the last five matchups against the Bruins. The Trojans head into this game with possession of the Victory Bell as they defeated the Bruins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2019, USC 52 vs. UCLA 35. In Chip Kelly's first season (2018) with UCLA they found victory over the Trojans, UCLA 34 vs. USC 27. 

The final scores for games played in 2017-2015 are listed below:

- Nov 18, 2017 - USC 28 vs. UCLA 23

- Nov 19, 2016 - USC 36 vs. UCLA 14

- Nov 28, 2015 - USC 40 vs. UCLA 21

Quotable: “I look forward to ringing the bell on the practice field with our team and educating our younger players on the significance of this game” Helton said on Thursday in a zoom press conference.

