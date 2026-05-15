Fast-Rising Recruit Reacts to USC Trojans Offer
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The USC Trojans reprioritized recruiting local under coach Lincoln Riley the last two seasons. That now includes jumping on talent before they become sophomores in high school.
Class of 2029 prospect Trevon "Bama" Bates rises as the newest USC target. He shined a light on how he landed on the local team's radar in an exclusive interview with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI following a college showcase camp held Wednesday.
How USC Offered Trevon 'Bama' Bates
St. John Bosco became the site for multiple colleges in hosting its 2026 camp as part of the NCAA's Spring Evaluation Period, when college coaches visit campuses to check out recruits.
Turns out USC linebacker commit Josiah Poyer wasn't the only attraction for the Trojans who traveled to Bellflower. The USC coaching/front office personnel at Bosco got an early taste of future Braves talent Bates too.
The 5-10 wide receiver clearly won over USC off his route running, hands and early knack for stretching the field vertically. He announced his offer as the camp wrapped up.
Bates tells USC Trojans on SI that inside wide receivers coach Chad Savage helped pull him to one side during the event.
"Me and Coach Chad Savage had a good conversation before the offer. He was telling me how USC sees me fitting in their offense and how they’ve been watching my game for a minute," Bates said. "Getting that offer was a blessing for real."
Bates Sounds off on USC Offense Under Lincoln Riley
Savage is officially running point on Bates' recruitment. He's garnered a reputation as one of the nation's most aggressive wide receiver recruiters in college football. Including swooping up four-stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of Mater Dei in Santa Ana plus Trent Mosley of Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic.
But Savage isn't the only USC coach winning over Bates. He dove into what appeals him about Riley.
"I really like Coach Lincoln Riley’s offense because they let receivers play fast and make plays. They throw the ball a lot and the coaches know how to develop players, so that stands out to me," Bates said.
He especially scrutinized one notable NFL wideout who shares L.A. region ties with Bates.
"I watched Makai Lemon and a lot of the USC receivers before him growing up. Seeing what receivers do there makes me want to work even harder," Bates said.
Peer Recruiting Underway
The Trojans may have a recruiting coordinator at their disposal on the Bosco campus.
Poyer is one of the future Trojans roaming around the Trinity League school. Is the incoming 2027 talent already persuading Bates to chose USC?
"Me and Josiah Poyer been talking a little and he’s been saying good things about USC. He definitely wants me over there," Bates said.
Yet Bates plans to take his time with his emerging recruiting chapter.
"I’m still making sure I find the best place for me," Bates said.
Bates, though, concludes he plans to attend a June camp on the USC campus in the effort to build a rapport with the other coaches.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna