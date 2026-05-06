Biggest Reasons Why USC, Lincoln Riley Are Under Pressure To Perform

Heading into the 2026 season, the USC Trojans are hoping to climb even higher in the Big Ten standings after having a fourth-place finish with a 9-4 record in 2025.

With next season on the horizon, USC coach Lincoln Riley has some pressure to get the Trojans not only to the College Football Playoff but to also compete for a spot in the Big Ten title game.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Pressure To Perform

With spring practice finished, college football analysts and experts are starting to get a good idea of where each team sits and the pressure they have to perform in 2026.

As of now, it seems that the Trojans may have more pressure on themselves than most teams do. According to On3’s Ari Wasserman, USC ranks No. 1 in his list of teams entering pivotal seasons before the start of next year.

This ranking does make sense, especially with what many fans were hoping Riley could accomplish after being quite successful with Oklahoma. With the Sooners, Riley made three College Football Playoff appearances and coached two quarterbacks who won the Heisman Trophy and were drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

During his time with USC, Riley has made no appearances in the College Football Playoff, has gone 2-2 in bowl games, but he has coached a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in Caleb Williams.

So, with the lack of top-end success, Riley and the Trojans do need to find a way to crack through and find a way to make the postseason, which would significantly lower the pressure.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley’s Next Heisman Quarterback

One of the biggest pieces to USC silencing the pressure is quarterback Jayden Maiava, who looks to build on his 2025 campaign.

In his 2025 season, Maiava totaled 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and was able to complete 65.8 percent of his passes. As a passer, Maiava showed his ability to be one of the top in the country with his 3,711 passing yards, ranking fifth, with an opportunity to be even better next season.

In addition to his value as a passer, Maiava can also be dangerous on the ground. As a rusher, Maiava recorded 157 yards and six touchdowns, which added another level to the Trojans' offense.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-4 and 230 pounds, Maiava has the frame to withstand the physical hits that happen quite normally in the Big Ten. Maiava’s size also enables him to have a clear vision of the line of scrimmage and what is happening down the field, which can help him to make changes across the field to allow USC to be one of the best offenses in the Big Ten.

As Maiava enters his third season with Riley, he could have his best season yet with his ability to create problems for defenses through the air and on the ground.

If Maiava can continue his development as a passer and as a rusher, he has a great opportunity to not only be one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten but also one of the best in the country, which could give him a path to win the Heisman Trophy.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Opportunities To Silence The Critics

With the pressure, USC must take advantage of any opportunities that they have to take down some of the top competition in the Big Ten or in the country.

The good news for the Trojans is that their schedule does give them plenty of opportunities to compete with some of the more elite teams in the country, but it will not be easy for USC in these contests.

The biggest games the Trojans have on the schedule include Ohio State and Oregon at home, and the duo of Indiana and Penn State on the road. With these games, USC has the challenge of competing against three of the top teams in the country as well as playing in very hostile environments.

For Riley and the Trojans, this schedule will be very tough, but it allows them to prove where they stack up with the elite competition.

If USC can win most of these tough games, there is a significant chance that they will be in a position to qualify for the Big Ten championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

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