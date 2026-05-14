USC Trojans Extend Early Recruiting Offer to St. John Bosco Talent

The USC Trojans sent multiple members of the coaching staff to Wednesday's college showcase at nearby St. John Bosco.

Linebacker commit Josiah Poyer wasn't the sole reason why USC showed up to Bellflower, though. One rising star from the class of 2029 at St. John Bosco clearly won over USC, leading into a new scholarship offer.

Trevon 'Bama' Bates Lands on Early USC Radar

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Class of 2029 talent Trevon "Bama" Bates is the newest USC recruiting target, posting his new offer during the showcase event.

He cites inside wide receivers coach Chad Savage and assistant general manager Dre Brown as the Trojans who rewarded him the offer, posting the news on social media.

Bates moved over from Alabama to suit up for the national prep powerhouse in USC's backyard. He's hit his offseason grind hard during the 7-on-7 circuit by showing a sample of his explosive nature.

But he's flashed his potential at the junior varsity level before, including putting together these dynamic plays back on Sept. 14:

2 rec, 1 TD and 1 65yrd punt return. Balled out with my brothers Josh,David and Sam @boscofootball @JoshuaLaird_15 pic.twitter.com/IlHgflCVMA — Trevon Bama Bates (@Official_bama18) September 14, 2025

Bosco is one of the few high schools in California where non-varsity players land scholarships from four-year universities. Past Braves quarterback great D.J. Uiagalelei arrived with offers before his freshman season. Even former St. John Bosco quarterback Josh Rosen landed a Fresno State offer following his freshman season on JV.

College coaches over the years trust the input from the Braves coaches starting with head varsity coach Jason Negro. USC trusted the honesty and evaluation before making a run at Poyer plus past Bosco talent who were offered by USC. It's likely Negro helped put a great word in for USC involving Bates.

Other Powers Offering Bates

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive line coach Shaun Nua celebrate on the sideline. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Once again, USC isn't the sole powerhouse program going after the incoming sophomore.

National Championship Game runner-up Miami offered him to close out April. The Hurricanes have plucked elite California talent before, a la former USC edge rusher commit Hayden Lowe for the 2025 class, thanks to Miami edge rushers coach Jason Taylor.

But the Canes aren't the only early threat to USC here. The Kansas Jayhawks out of the Big 12 also offered Bates, which came on May 8. Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski extended the offer to him.

USC isn't even the only California school in hot pursuit of Bates. Rival UCLA made sure to offer early as well, as the Bruins are aiming to change the narrative on their own recruiting methods under coach Bob Chesney.

Former USC Pac-12 rival Oregon State is another offer on Bates' table. Future Pac-12 representative Colorado and incoming MAC program Sacramento State represent his other early four-year opportunities.

Can USC Land Trevon Bates?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coach Lincoln Riley would land an early impact weapon here who can grow into the slot wide receiver role. Granted Savage earns the early credit here for getting on Bates right away.

The wideout likely will love USC's deep history of producing NFL caliber perimeter talent. Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane represent the more recent pro ready receivers. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a current wideout star in the league after establishing his legend at the land of troy.

Bates now knows he's receiving local love. It's now a matter of USC winning the recruiting chase between now and December of 2028 when Bates can officially sign the National Letter of Intent.

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