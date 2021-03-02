FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search
FIRST LOOK: USC Football's Official 2021 Schedule

FIRST LOOK: USC Football's Official 2021 Schedule

Here is your first look at USC's official 2021 football schedule.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pac-12 has finally released their schedule for the 2021 college football season. 

USC's schedule features seven home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with visits from UCLA, Utah, Stanford, ArizonaOregon State, BYU and San José State.

The Trojans' five road games will be at Notre Dame, Arizona State, Colorado, California and Washington State.

Here is the official 2021 schedule:

USC vs. San José Sate - September 4, 2021

USC vs. Stanford - September 11, 2021

USC vs. Washington State - September 18, 2021

USC vs. Oregon State - September 25, 2021

USC vs. Colorado - October 2, 2021

USC vs. Utah - October 9, 2021

USC vs. Notre Dame - October 23, 2021

USC vs. Arizona - October 30, 2021

USC vs. Arizona State - November 6, 2021

USC vs. Cal - November 13, 2021

USC vs. UCLA - November 20, 2021

USC vs. BYU - November 27, 2021

Fun Fact

For the fist time since 2009, USC will end their regular season against a team other than UCLA or Notre Dame. The Trojans played Arizona as their final conference opponent back in 2009. 

Pac-12 Championship Game

The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will take place on Friday, December 3, in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Air-Time

All games will be nationally televised by either the ESPN channels, ABC, FOX, FOX Sports 1 or Pac-12 Networks. Exact air times will be announced at a later date.

-----

You may also like:

[Elite 2022 DE Keeps USC In Top 4]

[Jim Mora Jr.'s 2021 Heisman List]

[Position Projection: Who Is Next After Slovis?]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

USATSI_13327508
Football

FIRST LOOK: USC Football's Official 2021 Schedule

USC_alumni_in_the_nfl-5fd7c439eaf8886bd615aa0b_Dec_14_2020_20_11_33
Recruiting

Elite 2022 Defensive End Keeps USC In Top Four

USATSI_15308990
Recruiting

USC Continues To Place HUGE Premium On Building Out Recruiting Staff

Screen Shot 2021-03-01 at 12.25.28 PM
Football

Jim Mora Jr.'s Top Three 2021 Heisman Candidates

USATSI_15333221
Football

Position Projection: Who Is Next After Kedon Slovis?

USATSI_11294568
Recruiting

USC Extends Offer To Chris Hawkins Family Member

USATSI_15643791
Basketball

USC Hoops Falls To Third In Pac-12 Standings After Loss To The Utah Utes

USATSI_15421045
Basketball

USC's Evan Mobley Leads All NCAA Major Conference Players in Blocks