FIRST LOOK: USC Football's Official 2021 Schedule

The Pac-12 has finally released their schedule for the 2021 college football season.

USC's schedule features seven home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with visits from UCLA, Utah, Stanford, Arizona, Oregon State, BYU and San José State.

The Trojans' five road games will be at Notre Dame, Arizona State, Colorado, California and Washington State.

Here is the official 2021 schedule:

USC vs. San José Sate - September 4, 2021

USC vs. Stanford - September 11, 2021

USC vs. Washington State - September 18, 2021

USC vs. Oregon State - September 25, 2021

USC vs. Colorado - October 2, 2021

USC vs. Utah - October 9, 2021

USC vs. Notre Dame - October 23, 2021

USC vs. Arizona - October 30, 2021

USC vs. Arizona State - November 6, 2021

USC vs. Cal - November 13, 2021

USC vs. UCLA - November 20, 2021

USC vs. BYU - November 27, 2021

Fun Fact

For the fist time since 2009, USC will end their regular season against a team other than UCLA or Notre Dame. The Trojans played Arizona as their final conference opponent back in 2009.

Pac-12 Championship Game

The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will take place on Friday, December 3, in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Air-Time

All games will be nationally televised by either the ESPN channels, ABC, FOX, FOX Sports 1 or Pac-12 Networks. Exact air times will be announced at a later date.

