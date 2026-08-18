Florida State Enters Recruitment for Five-Star USC Trojans Offensive Line Target

Four days after revealing his top three choices, five-star offensive line recruit Austin Attalah announced on X he received a new offer. Florida State came knocking on the door of the offensive linemen on Aug. 14.

The Seminoles are the third school from the Sunshine State to offer the offensive tackle, joining Miami and Florida.

Attalah had announced on Aug. 10, however, his top three choices which included USC, Texas, and Texas Tech. He is ranked as the No. 1 recruit from California according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite the new offer, USC fans shouldn’t be too concerned about the Trojans' chances of landing Attalah out of the class of 2028.

Trey Wright’s Commitment is the Steppingstone for the Class of 2028

A day after FSU’s offer to Attalah, Frisco (Texas) Lone Star quarterback Trey Wright announced his commitment to USC, becoming the first commit of USC coach Lincoln Riley’s 2028 class.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Attalah is also one of Riley’s top targets in the recruiting class that is aiming to keep local talent at USC. Riley’s 2027 class features 10 commits from California. A commit from the 6-foot-7, 290-pound linemen would add onto the strong 2028 class start.

Additional local targets from the recruiting class include four-star safety Ace Leutele and three-star running backs Malaki Davis and Jaion Smith. Both Leutele and Davis stand out as heavy favorites for the Trojans to land. Leutuele grew up tail gaiting at USC and watching his cousins play, while Davis only visited USC in the summer.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 safety Ace Leutele | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Attalah will soon start his junior year of high school football. Over the offseason, he transferred from Cajon (San Bernadino) to Orange Lutheran in the renowned Trinity League.

He leaves behind a successful sophomore campaign with Cajon where they went undefeated in the Citrus Belt League and made a CIF-SS playoff run. He’ll join a struggling Orange Lutheran squad looking to rebuild from last season’s blunders.

Last fall, the school was penalized for having an ineligible player, forfeiting their first two non-league games, and finished the year 3-9.

While Attalah has yet to make an official decision, it looks like his family ties to the Lone Star State, specifically Lubbock, have influenced him to focus on Texas and Texas Tech.

Nevertheless, Rivals’ Adam Gorney predicts that Attalah could favor USC’s proximity.

Florida State and Mike Norvell have yet to land a commit for the 2028 recruiting class. The Seminoles have also gone two years without signing a prospect from California. The last was offensive lineman Manasse Itete from Fresno, who has since left the program and transferred to Arkansas State.

Don’t be surprised if a commitment decision comes before Attalah’s senior year. He had previously narrowed his top eight choices on X back in early June and in two months to three schools.

Regardless of the time it takes, Attalah commitment will only add more fuel to Riley’s strong 2028 class.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.