Florida State Enters Recruitment for Five-Star USC Trojans Offensive Line Target
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Four days after revealing his top three choices, five-star offensive line recruit Austin Attalah announced on X he received a new offer. Florida State came knocking on the door of the offensive linemen on Aug. 14.
The Seminoles are the third school from the Sunshine State to offer the offensive tackle, joining Miami and Florida.
Attalah had announced on Aug. 10, however, his top three choices which included USC, Texas, and Texas Tech. He is ranked as the No. 1 recruit from California according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Despite the new offer, USC fans shouldn’t be too concerned about the Trojans' chances of landing Attalah out of the class of 2028.
Trey Wright’s Commitment is the Steppingstone for the Class of 2028
A day after FSU’s offer to Attalah, Frisco (Texas) Lone Star quarterback Trey Wright announced his commitment to USC, becoming the first commit of USC coach Lincoln Riley’s 2028 class.
Attalah is also one of Riley’s top targets in the recruiting class that is aiming to keep local talent at USC. Riley’s 2027 class features 10 commits from California. A commit from the 6-foot-7, 290-pound linemen would add onto the strong 2028 class start.
Additional local targets from the recruiting class include four-star safety Ace Leutele and three-star running backs Malaki Davis and Jaion Smith. Both Leutele and Davis stand out as heavy favorites for the Trojans to land. Leutuele grew up tail gaiting at USC and watching his cousins play, while Davis only visited USC in the summer.
Attalah will soon start his junior year of high school football. Over the offseason, he transferred from Cajon (San Bernadino) to Orange Lutheran in the renowned Trinity League.
He leaves behind a successful sophomore campaign with Cajon where they went undefeated in the Citrus Belt League and made a CIF-SS playoff run. He’ll join a struggling Orange Lutheran squad looking to rebuild from last season’s blunders.
Last fall, the school was penalized for having an ineligible player, forfeiting their first two non-league games, and finished the year 3-9.
While Attalah has yet to make an official decision, it looks like his family ties to the Lone Star State, specifically Lubbock, have influenced him to focus on Texas and Texas Tech.
Nevertheless, Rivals’ Adam Gorney predicts that Attalah could favor USC’s proximity.
Florida State and Mike Norvell have yet to land a commit for the 2028 recruiting class. The Seminoles have also gone two years without signing a prospect from California. The last was offensive lineman Manasse Itete from Fresno, who has since left the program and transferred to Arkansas State.
Don’t be surprised if a commitment decision comes before Attalah’s senior year. He had previously narrowed his top eight choices on X back in early June and in two months to three schools.
Regardless of the time it takes, Attalah commitment will only add more fuel to Riley’s strong 2028 class.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_