USC Trojans Land Elite Quarterback Recruit as First Commitment in 2028 Class

USC has landed its first commitment in the 2028 class in Frisco (Texas) Lone Star three-star quarterback Trey Wright with Wright's announcement on social media. He chose the Trojans over Oregon, Kentucky, SMU and Arizona.

"All glory to God. Blessed beyond words to be in this position. The next chapter starts now. USC Nation, let's get to it. Fight On!!!" Wright said, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Wright was the first and only quarterback the Trojans offered in the 2028 class when coach Lincoln Riley extended one to the talented signal-caller on Aug. 8.

What USC is Getting in Trey Wright

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BREAKING: Class of 2028 QB Trey Wright has Committed to USC, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 185 QB from Frisco, TX chose the Trojans over SMU, Arizona, Oregon, and Kentucky



“USC Nation, let’s get to it. Fight On!!!✌🏽❤️💛” https://t.co/hREMCtB2BU pic.twitter.com/u98kVfpwxu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 15, 2026

Riley has always been incredibly diligent when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks and ultimately offering scholarships. The Trojans only offered one quarterback in the 2027 class and they zeroed in on Wright in the 2028 class.

The Lone Star State native put up jaw-dropping numbers in 2025, accounting for a nation-leading 5,826 total yards en route to leading his team to a berth in the Class 5A UIL state championship game.

He threw for 4,062 yards and 43 touchdowns, and rushed for another 1,798 and 16 touchdowns, which earned him MaxPreps Sophomore first team All-American honors. At The 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Wright possesses a similar skillset to Kyler Murray, another Texas native, who won a Heisman Trophy under Riley at Oklahoma in 2018.

Wright has great arm talent and throws a tremendous deep ball with accuracy and touch. He can operate both within the pocket or create off-script plays. His ability to improvise mirrors what successful quarterbacks under Riley have done in the past. Wright is one of the best pure athletes in his class regardless of position. He also stars on the basketball court and holds Division I offers.

Rated as a three-star on the football field heading into his junior year, Wright is a player that could continue to his rise in the recruiting ranking with another prolific season in the state of Texas.

USC signed four-star quarterback Jonas Williams in the 2026 class and are not taking one in the 2027 class.

Who’s Next for USC Trojans in 2028 Recruiting Class

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 safety Ace Leutele | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Two local recruits jump out, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star safety Ace Leutele and Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star running back Malaki Davis.

Leutele grew up tailgating and attending games at the Coliseum to watch his older cousins play. He has continued to be a frequent visitor on campus for the past few years and built a strong relationship with numerous staff members, most notably Coach Dogg (Aaron Amaama), who has an older brother complex with all the Polynesian players.

USC has recently rebuilt a strong pipeline with Mater Dei. Four freshmen come from the national powerhouse and the Trojans hold a commitment from 2027 four-star cornerback Danny Lang. IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback commit Aaryn Washington previously starred at Mater Dei before transferring earlier this year. Leutele won a national championship with the six of them in 2024.

Leutele has spoken openly about his admiration of USC and the idea of joining his former teammates in Los Angeles. The close proximity to home also plays a factor.

The close proximity also matters to Davis, who’s visited campus at least four times this year. Southern Cal was the only school he visited in the summer.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Running back coach Anthony Jones has also visited him three times this year. The two of them have a very close relationship. Jones also puts an emphasis on recruiting Davis’ family, something that has stood out to Davis.

The local star attended multiple games at the Coliseum last year and plans to be a frequent visitor on game day once again this fall. He recently connected with one of his idols, former USC Heisman Trophy winning running back Marcus Allen.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star IOL Elisha Mueller is another local recruit to keep an eye on.

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