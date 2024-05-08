USC Football: Former Auburn Standout Officially Signs with Trojans
The USC Trojans have officially announced the signing of former Auburn wide receiver transfer Jay Fair.
Fair announced he would be joining the Cardinal and Gold last week. He joined USC after only eight days of entering the transfer portal.
The new Trojan receiver was a two-year starter for the Tigers. His freshman year was underwhelming, but his sophomore season was when he showed his potential. In 13 games, he hauled 31 receptions, 324 yards, two touchdowns, and an average of 10.5 yards per reception. His 31 receptions ranked second for the Tigers.
Before his time at Auburn, he was a three-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle. According to On3, he was the No. 584 overall player and No. 87 wideout in the nation. The Trojans tried to acquire Fair out of Rockwall-Heath High School. USC failed the first time but redeemed themselves and will now have Fair rocking the Trojan helmet. The Dallas native will join the likes of Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, Makai Lemon, and Ja'Kobi Lane in the wide receiver room.
Fair will have two years of eligibility after playing 22 games with Auburn. The incoming junior stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 186 pounds.
