Freshman Receiver Trent Mosley Provides Honest Perspective on Early USC Rise

Trent Mosley has taken the college football world by storm. After a stellar spring and fall camp, the USC Trojans freshman receiver dazzled in his debut when he reeled in seven receptions for 118 yards and touchdown against San José State.

He followed it up in week 1 against Fresno State on Friday night with four receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those who have been around Mosley or watched him star at Trinity League power Santa Margarita for the past four years, his early-season success doesn’t come as much of a surprise. It’s almost become expected for Mosley to make a play that leaves those watching in awe.

Lincoln Riley stated, following their Week 0 win, that Mosley is just doing what he does in practice. Sophomore receiver Corey Simms echoed a similar sentiment following the Trojans' Week 1 win.

“Playing like it's a game, practicing like it's a game, relying on your training when you get on the field,” Mosley said.

It’s two spectacular performances for Mosley, which has included some memorable plays, including a 68-yard touchdown against Fresno State. However, Mosley doesn’t have a singular play that standouts amongst the rest. His focus is on what comes next.

“Honestly, I'm just trying to make more. I don't got one yet. Still working for it,” Mosley said.

Growth Under USC Coaching Staff

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley has stepped in to fill the void left by Makai Lemon, who was in attendance for the Trojans' Week 1 win. Lemon blossomed into a Biletnikoff Award winner and first-round pick under the tutelage of inside receiver/tight end coach Chad Savage. Mosley has felt the impact of Savage’s coaching.

“I think a big part is the mental side," Mosley said. "That has to do with defenses and how coverages are played or certain corners, nickels are playing me and how it affects my route or time with the quarterback."

Riley himself is an offensive mastermind. He’s produced high octane offenses at the Power Four level for over a decade. Mosley has been able to learn the intricacies of the game under Riley.

“I learned the creative side of plays,” Mosley said. “He really shows how what he sees when we install it, which helps us learn the defense and learn what we're looking for when we're on the route.”

Coming From an Athletic Family

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on a 9-yard touchdown rexeption against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley comes from a family of great athletes and grew up in a competitive household.

“Even game nights get heated arguments, but that's like strengthening us,” Mosley said. “My brothers, big part of my life, big part of my growth.”

The Trojans freshman receiver has also been able to lean on his family for guidance. His father, Emmett IV, played football at Notre Dame, while his mother, Cindy, starred on the soccer team for the Irish, winning the Herman Trophy, which is presented to the nation's top soccer player.

USC had to battle their rival on the recruiting trail to keep the 2025 California MaxPreps Player of the Year and first team All-American from leaving the state.

Mosley’s older brother, Emmett V, is a wide receiver at Texas and his older sister, Jalyn, played soccer at Iowa. Mosley’s younger brother, Grant, is a 2028 recruit with a multiple Division I offers, including one from USC.

Trinity League to USC Pipeline

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) s cores on a 68-yard touchdown reception against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley comes from a school that has become a recruiting pipeline for the Trojans. They have five scholarship players on the roster and multiple walk-ons. Mosley won a state championship last fall with two other freshmen in USC’s No. 1 class, defensive end Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder. All under the guidance of former Trojans Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer.

“Carson was great. It was unbelievable being able to work with him," Mosley said. "Me, Mote, and Jayden Crowder came from that school and couple walk-ons, but he didn't have an impact. He wanted us to do what we wanted to do. Obviously, he's a huge Heisman winner, SC guy. He was never talking to us like you have to go to SC."

For years, Mosley battled Trinity League rival Mater Dei, who featured receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and tight end Mark Bowman, both of whom have started alongside him in the first two games.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against San Jose State Spartans cornerback Isaiah Buxton (0) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We lost to them a few times, but we pulled off that last [one] senior year,” Mosley said. “I'm working with them so much, Kayden and Mark, especially being around them. It's been great. They've been really helpful. Learned a lot off them.”

But Dixon-Wyatt and Bowman aren’t the only freshman Mosley has built a strong bond with. Mosley has connected defensive end Luke Wafle as of late and it started with the two of them playing ping pong inside the brand-new Bloom Football Performance Center.

“That's where I really got to know him,” Mosley said. “He's a guy who I've grown close with just by his personal character, what he does on the field. He's just a cool guy to be real.”

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