Freshman Receiver Trent Mosley Draws Lofty Admiration from USC Coaching Staff

Trent Mosley made a name for himself very early in his high school career when he was named the Trinity League co-Offensive Player of the Year after a tremendous sophomore season. But it wasn't winning the award, the USC Trojans freshman receiver put together a prolific season in a conference that features premier high schools in Southern California and is loaded with Power Four talent every recruiting cycle.

And then this past fall, Mosley guided Santa Margarita to an Open Division state championship, the highest division in California. He was the central figure in the Eagles rewriting the hierarchy in a conference that had largely been dominated by Mater Dei and St. John Bosco for the last decade. He was moving out a different speed then the rest of his competition.

Trent Mosley Generates Immediate Buzz in Spring Practice

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

It's only spring practice, but so far, the transition has been seamless for the four-star recruit.

Chad Savage is in his second year as the Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach. He outlined what he looks for in a slot receiver, which included having a good feel for space, short area quickness, someone that can stretch the field vertically and is a willing blocker.

"He's got all of those traits. Trent had a really strong spring, super excited for the future that he's got at USC," Savage said. "He carries himself like a pro, meets like a pro and the way he handled the playbook for an early enrollee was very impressive. He's got a bright future, which we knew the whole process. The year he had at Santa Margarita as a senior was the best of the best and we're excited he's here at USC."

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

The Southern California native quickly made a strong impression on the veterans, who constantly brought up his name when talking about the Trojans young receiver room. Coaches have taken notice of Mosley's skillset and what he brings to the offense, but it's his mental makeup and his everyday approach that is making a lasting impression.

"The thing about Trent is he's not a one trick pony, he can do everything," said USC offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. "He's physically strong, he's fast, he's got great ball skills. He does a great job of breaking a route off. He does a great job of setting DB's up. He's got a really good catch radius for a guy that's not 6-foot-4 and just extremely strong and competitive.

"The thing that I'd love to give Trent the most credit for is not just the plays that he made in practice but the way that he prepared himself each day to go out there and execute what he's doing on every play. And for a freshman that just got here, I think that was the most impressive thing. Just the lack of mental mistakes."

Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed faced Mosley every day over the course of spring practice, and when talking about the freshman receiver he stated, "Trent, he's a problem."

How Trent Mosley Factors Into USC's Receiver Room

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon, the 2025 Biletnikoff Award is headed off to the NFL, which means the Trojans have the tall task of replacing the top receiver in college football from a year ago.

Lemon and Mosley have similar characteristics. For starters, they both come from Orange County, Lemon starred at Los Alamitos (Calif.). They are both under 6-0 and certainly don't play like it and are incredibly dynamic with the ball in their hands, although Mosley probably has more straight-line speed and just glides down the field.

Mosley was competing with players such as redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams and redshirt freshman Romero Ison this spring, and the local product has been staking his case to be a day one starter in the fall.

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