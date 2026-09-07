The No. 14 USC Trojans have one of the most talented freshman classes in college football. During the Trojans' first two regular-season games, which featured double-digit home wins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum over the San Jose State Spartans and the Fresno State Bulldogs, several freshmen have put together impressive performances for USC.

With the Trojans two games into their 2026 season and their focus now turning to their final non-conference matchup against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Coliseum, here are the USC freshmen who have looked the best so far in their collegiate careers.

1. Trent Mosley, Wide Receiver

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn’t take long for Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley to display his talents in a cardinal and gold uniform. Mosley’s performance in the Trojans' first two games of the season is just the beginning for what could be USC’s next star wide receiver.

In the Trojans' wins over the Spartans and the Bulldogs, Mosley led USC in receiving in both games, recording 100-plus yards and multiple touchdowns. Can Mosley continue this impressive start to his Trojan career with another 100-plus-yard receiving performance for USC against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns?

2. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Wide Receiver

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another potential future star at wide receiver for the Trojans, USC star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has shown promise in his USC career. Through two games, Dixon-Wyatt has recorded 10 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown, while averaging 13.8 yards per reception.

In the Trojans' win over Fresno State, Dixon-Wyatt was one of two USC wide receivers to finish with over 100 receiving yards. The other, of course, was another freshman star, Trent Mosley. Dixon-Wyatt finished with six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Dixon Wyatt, a five-star recruit from nearby Mater Dei High School who was originally committed to the Buckeyes, flipped his commitment to the Trojans in December of 2025. During their time together at USC, former stars Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane formed among the best wide receiver duos in college football. Now Mosley and Dixon-Wyatt have the potential to do the very same.

3. Luke Wafle, Defensive End

With the addition of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, could Lincoln Riley finally have a defense that could make a difference for the Trojans? Several defensive stars will help guide the Trojans to making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history this season.

Luke Wafle is one of those defenders who could make the difference, and so far he’s off to a solid start to his Trojan career. Wafle, a five-star defensive end from Hun High School in Princeton, New Jersey, has shown tremendous skill in his first two games at USC, pressuring the opposing team’s quarterback.

Through two games, the former five-star recruit has recorded four total tackles. As the Trojans prepare to face the Ragin Cajuns, Wafle looks to continue his success as USC plays one more game before heading into Big Ten play.

4. Corey Simms, Wide Receiver

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) carries teh ball against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back RJ Regan (20) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After only having one reception for six yards in the Trojans' season opener against the San Jose State Spartans, USC wide receiver Corey Simms took a step forward in the Trojans' Week 1 win over Fresno State, finishing with six receptions for 87 yards.

Simms is a 6-3, 205-pound wide receiver from St. Louis, Missouri, and is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports. While his impact may not be felt as much as Dixon Wyatt’s and Mosley's, Simms looks to be a crucial piece of the Trojans' offense.

5. Shahn Alston

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Shahn Alston (22) celebrates with wide receiver Tron Baker (85) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run against the San Jose State Spartans in the fourth quarter half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a running back room highlighted by King Miller and Waymond Jordan, Shahn Alston looks to be the future at the position. Alston is a 5-10, 220-pound running back out of Harvey High School in Painesville, Ohio. Rated as a four-star recruit and No. 171 overall player nationally, per 247Sports, Alston has recorded 11 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans' first two games of the season.

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