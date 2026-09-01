Fresno State's Matt Entz Gets Real On Experience Coaching For USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

The No. 14 USC Trojans, fresh off a 42-26 season-opening win over the San Jose State Spartans, will welcome the Fresno State Bulldogs to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their only Friday night game of the season.

Despite being a 22.5-point favorite over the Bulldogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Fresno State, set to make its debut in the Trojans' former conference this season, the Pac-12, could pose a significant threat to Lincoln Riley’s USC squad.

Some college football prognosticators view the Bulldogs as a potential CFP Group of Five contender entering this season, and they’ll look to prove that on Friday night against the Trojans.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs are led by coach Matt Entz, who is entering his second season with Fresno State. Last season, the Bulldogs finished at 9-4 overall and capped off the year with an 18-3 win over the Miami-Ohio Redhawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Set to face the Trojans for the first time since 2022, Entz is very familiar with the Trojans football program under Riley, having worked under him as an assistant and linebackers coach in 2024. During Monday’s game week press conference, Entz revealed the tendencies he knows about the Trojans program and how the Bulldogs are preparing for USC.

What Matt Entz Said

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knowing USC Trojans Tendencies

“I don’t know if I would say I know their tendencies. I know probably their personnel a little bit, having been there for two different recruiting classes. I got the utmost respect for Coach Riley and his staff. There’s some new pieces to the offensive staff that weren’t there when I was there,” Entz said during Monday’s press conference.

“Defensively there’s a few guys that were there that I worked with. I have some really good friends on that staff right now. When you talk about being a coach, Riley is one of the top head coaches in college football, top offensive coordinators, developers of quarterbacks; his resume is pretty deep, and I have nothing but great respect. I know we’re going to have to be ready to play all four quarters and from the get-go,” Entz continued.

Preparing For USC Trojans

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to take the snap against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, I think there’s a reason why Coach Riley is one of the best offensive minds in college football because he’s going to try and get you in pictures that he’s seen before and take advantage of leverage. I think he’s looking at leverage of the nickel at where the three technique is: do you have leverage back to the field when they go FIB? So there are things we’ve got to keep changing it up; we have to be really good at disguising things, trying to not give the same picture all the time. Because the other piece is he puts a lot on the quarterback, and Jayden became the starter when I was there in 2024. I got nothing but a ton of respect and admiration for the type of young man he is, but also the quarterback that he is. He’s one of a kind type of kid,” Entz said.

“We’re going to have to be really sharp on defense, and then we've got to tackle. They have big backs, physical backs. They’re big on the perimeter with their receiver play, and we've got to be able to hold up on some of the isolation plays, and we just got to get our hats to the ball, and we got to tackle well and try to find ways to get them off schedule at different times,” Entz continued.

What He’s Taken From His Time With USC Trojans

“I think some of the things probably from roster management, roster development, were some of the things that we utilized. Some of the periods in practice we might have kind of stolen a little bit or borrowed or tried to reshape just to kind of fit who we wanted to be, but like I said, they do a tremendous job. You can tell they’re well coached right now, both sides of the football. I’ve met Coach Patterson a couple times in brief. I’m sure he’s brought a lot of energy and excitement, intensity, to that side of the football, and it looks like they’re playing at a high level,” Entz said.

Fresno State Bulldogs Debut New Starting Quarterback

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz is doused with gatorade after defeating the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the San Jose State Spartans did with Luke Weaver, the Bulldogs will also be debuting a new starting quarterback in Friday night’s matchup against the Trojans. The Bulldogs will start Jayden Mandal on Friday against the Trojans following a fierce competition during fall camp with Khristian Martin.

A native of nearby Clovis, California, Mandal has thrown for 39 yards and two interceptions in his collegiate career with the Bulldogs. We’ll see how he does in his starting debut on Friday night against the Trojans.

The kickoff at the Coliseum between the Trojans and Bulldogs is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on Friday, with the game broadcast on FOX. The Trojans are 4-1 all-time against the Bulldogs and look to secure their fifth win in the series.

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