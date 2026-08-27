Predicting Every Game on USC Trojans Football Schedule

Football season has finally arrived for the No. 14 USC Trojans. Coach Lincoln Riley's Trojans will kick off the season on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Entering this season, the Trojans face high expectations to break through and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

With one of the toughest schedules in college football, the Trojans will overcome several tests both at home and on the road to reach the CFP in what is considered a pivotal fifth year for Riley and USC’s football program.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans return star power on both sides of the football with starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and a defense looking to take a step in the right direction under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Here’s a prediction for every game on the Trojans 2026 schedule.

Game 1: USC 63, San Jose State 10

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Jose State Spartans head coach Ken Niumatalolo looks on against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In a series where the Trojans lead 6-0 all-time, USC’s dominance will continue with another dominating win to open the season against the San Jose State Spartans on Aug. 29. The Spartans are set to debut a new starting quarterback in transfer Luke Weaver from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and are fresh off a season in which they finished 3-9 overall. Expect the Trojans to dominate from start to finish.

Game 2: USC 45, Fresno State 17

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz is doused with gatorade after defeating the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Set to make their debut in the Trojans' former conference, the Pac-12, this season, the Fresno State Bulldogs could put together another quality nine-win season. In their Sept. 4 matchup against the Trojans, USC’s only Friday night game of the season, the Bulldogs could put up a fight to start. However, the Trojans' overall talent will be enough for USC to start the season 2-0 and earn another double-digit non-conference victory.

Game 3: USC 52, Louisiana 13

Runningback Bill Davis 7, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on Texas State Football. Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the first time, the Trojans will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Sept. 12 at the Coliseum. This is another game that the Trojans should be able to win comfortably. Louisiana is coming off a 2025 season finishing at 6-7 overall and went 5-3 in Sun Belt play.

Game 4: USC 38, Rutgers 17

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans will open their Big Ten road schedule in Piscataway against coach Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sept. 19. Winning on the road has always been a challenge for Riley during his coaching tenure with the Trojans. This is a game they should be able to win and get off to a 4-0 start for a second consecutive season.

This season, Rutgers will likely finish near the bottom of the conference, and the Trojans will earn a comfortable double-digit win in Piscataway over the Scarlet Knights.

Game 5: Oregon 35, USC 31

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) stands in the pocket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where things could get interesting for Riley and the Trojans. In what will be one of the top showdowns of the first month of the college football season, the Trojans will welcome in coach Dan Lanning’s No. 2 Oregon Ducks to the Coliseum on Sept. 26.

Riley is 0-2 in his Trojans tenure against Lanning and the Ducks, and a signature win over Oregon could be the victory they need to set up a run at a CFP appearance. Both the Trojans and Ducks enter the season with two of the most high-powered offenses and will give college football fans an exciting watch.

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava and Ducks star Dante Moore will battle throughout the game, but in the end, Oregon will have the upper hand and make key defensive plays to escape the Coliseum with a victory.

Game 6: USC 34, Washington 24

Nov 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during warmups before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans defense will face another test following the loss as they’ll match up against quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and No. 17 Washington Huskies on Oct. 3. Coach Jedd Fisch’s squad is coming off a 9-4 overall finish to the 2025 season and this time around they’ll look to be again one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten and a potential sleeper to make the CFP.

Knowing pressure will be on them to win, especially after a loss to the Ducks, the Trojans will bounce back with a quality win over the Huskies and avenge the 26-21 loss to Washington in 2024.

Game 7: USC 27, Penn State 23

Penn State football head coach Matt Campbell takes a question during a press conference at football media day in Holuba Hall, Friday, August 7, 2026, in State College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Whiteout game against the No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions under new coach Matt Campbell will be arguably the toughest road matchup on the Trojans' schedule. Several storylines will surround this matchup, including the Trojans facing off against former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who left USC this offseason after two seasons to take the same position at his alma mater, Penn State.

Patterson’s Trojans defense looks to help USC earn a statement victory at Beaver Stadium and move to 5-1 this season, giving Riley arguably the biggest win of his coaching tenure in Los Angeles.

Game 8: USC 35, Wisconsin 21

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Football head coach Luke Fickell speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a bye week, the Trojans will travel to Camp Randall to face coach Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin Badgers in Madison on Oct. 24. The pressure is on Fickell to put together a winning season for Wisconsin, and an upset win over the Trojans could help them reach that mark.

The Trojans, however, will be able to survive a test, following an emotional win and a bye week, pulling away late to beat the Badgers.

Game 9: Ohio State 31, USC 23

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) makes a pass against Ohio State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Halloween matchup between the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes at the Coliseum could be a classic. The two iconic programs will meet for the first time since the Trojans joined the Big Ten in 2024.

While the quarterback matchup between Julian Sayin of the Buckeyes and USC's Jayden Maiava will be a key factor in who wins, how the Trojans' high-powered offense plays against a still-talented Ohio State defense may be the difference.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has 27 wins against Top 25 opponents and looks to continue his impressive streak of dominance if the Trojans are ranked for the showdown at the Coliseum.

The Buckeyes' experience winning marquee matchups under Day will continue as they’ll outlast the Trojans on Halloween, with defensive stops down the stretch in the fourth quarter guiding them to victory over USC.

Game 10: Indiana 42, USC 31

Jan 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignett talks to media at Miami International Airport before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nov. 14 matchup against the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers could end the Trojans' chances of reaching the CFP and finishing at 9-3 for a second consecutive season. With the Hoosiers' dominance under Curt Cignetti and an undefeated home record in his tenure, the Trojans will likely fall short in their upset bid.

Even with the loss of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers have another potential star with TCU Horned Frogs transfer Josh Hoover. Last season, Hoover was among the country’s passing leaders, finishing with 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Game 11: USC 42, Maryland 14

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) drops back to pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior Day at the Coliseum will be special for the Trojans as they’ll close out their home schedule with a dominating win over the Maryland Terrapins on Nov. 21 to send their seniors out in style. Last season, the Terrapins finished with one of the worst records in the Big Ten at 4-8 overall and 1-8 in conference play.

The Terrapins return starting quarterback Malik Washington, who last year recorded 2,963 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Game 12: USC 40, UCLA 31

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With coach Bob Chesney’s arrival at the UCLA Bruins, next season’s Crosstown Rivalry matchup could be an instant classic at the Rose Bowl. Riley is 3-1 against the Bruins and looks to make it three straight wins over UCLA.

The Bruins would love nothing more than to spoil the Trojans' CFP aspirations with an upset win at the Rose Bowl. With the return of star quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the addition of several talented transfer portal players, including James Madison transfer running back Wayne Knight, the Bruins, with improved coaching under Chesney, could do just that.

The 2026 addition of the Crosstown Rivalry will not disappoint. However, in the end, the Trojans will earn a much-deserved win over the Bruins with a game-sealing fourth-quarter drive led by Maiava, lifting USC over UCLA.

Final Record Prediction: 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)

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