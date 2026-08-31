What USC Trojans Should Anticipate From Fresno State Quarterback Jayden Mandal

The USC Trojans know their Week 1 opposing coach well as Fresno State's Matt Entz is two years removed from serving on coach Lincoln Riley's staff.

But USC, Riley and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson entered the morning of Aug. 31 not knowing who Entz would roll with behind center, until after the Trojans beat San José State in Week 0.

Entz and the Bulldogs came down to Maryland quarterback transfer Khristian Martin and past Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford recruit Jayden Mandal as the starter. Time to learn more about the latter, as Mandal claimed the starting quarterback nod ahead of USC versus Fresno State for Sept. 4.

USC, Gary Patterson Will Face a Past Creator

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In other words, Mandal can throw in chaos.

He exhibited those traits playing for Fresno region powerhouse Buchanan High School in Clovis, California. Mandal especially became dangerous at rolling to his left and then firing down the field.

Martin's arrival via USC's Big Ten rival Maryland painted the picture that the Bulldogs would turn to more RPO (Run Pass Option) looks. Especially with the 6-4, 230-pounder presenting a dual-threat element. But Mandal can take off and run too, more so under pressure.

Sep 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Khristian Martin (12) passes in the second half against the Towson Tigers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ironically, Mandal didn't start playing quarterback until he became a high school freshman, as he always played linebacker. He even briefly committed to Fresno State for baseball. Yet the latter sport enhanced his arm strength too, as Mandal received an advantage in delivering an arc to his throws down the field.

Patterson and the USC defense will face someone whose strength is throwing on the run. So now the defensive coordinator will prepare for more of a runner compared to Luke Weaver of San Jose State on Aug. 29.

How USC can Attack Fresno State's new Starting Quarterback

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson mostly allowed his front four to wreck havoc. Especially true freshman Luke Wafle who energized USC fans with his motor and power.

But this looks like a game where Patterson will need to crank up the blitz heat. And not just because of Mandal's mobility either.

Mandal leads an offense that's run-oriented and aims to get defensive schemes to grow tired as the game wears on. Entz and Bulldogs offensive coordinator Josh Davis likely want to establish the run first to get Mandal into a comfortable mode.

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz celebrates after defeating the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC must eliminate the run right away and prevent a carryover from the fourth quarter against the Spartans. The second level of the defense struggled containing the run in the end and best believe, the Bulldogs will test Patterson's linebackers Desman Stephens II and Deven Bryant.

Defensive tackles Floyd Boucard and Jamaal Jarrett come in handy off their power and girth. But the linebackers still need to fill gaps and not get caught out of position, or this helps set up another Mandal strength in setting up the play action for later in the game.

But taking away Mandal's comfortable roll out area swings the advantage toward USC too. That's where Wafle's penetration and pass rush pursuits come in handy.

Big X-Factor for USC Against New Starting Quarterback

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC could welcome back defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, who sat out the 2026 opener with a foot injury.

Stewart's length and new array of hand moves puts USC at another advantage too outside of unleashing Wafle. Stewart looks like he'll tangle with freshman right guard Jonah Leaupepetele, which could dicate how this game goes. Stewart playing and penetrating this Fresno State offensive line at a consistent rate creates one more edge for USC.

But even if Stewart isn't on the field, USC and Patterson must get a push from the interior defenders to disrupt Mandal. The new QB1 for Fresno State is working with a rather inexperienced interior offensive line. The battle up the middle will help determine who wins this contest between USC and Fresno State.

Overall, USC faces a running and throwing threat here compared to its 2026 opener. But one who'll lean into the ground attack to open the game up for him. USC and Patterson both receive a tremendous opportunity to deliver a rough and educational debut for Mandal.

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