Friday Fiasco: Pac-12 Canceling Games Left and Right

Here is another Pac-12 update for you. The Pac-12 announced on Friday that the Arizona State vs. Cal and Utah vs. UCLA games would be canceled due to COVID-19 cases.

Arizona State vs. Cal

Per the Pac-12,

"The Pac-12 has cancelled the Cal at Arizona State football game scheduled for November 14. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest."

Additional Information:

Arizona State athletics followed up with a statement detailing that "multiple student-athletes" and "coaching staff members including Head Coach Herm Edwards" were diagnosed with COVID-19. This left ASU with only 53 available scholarship student athletes for the Cal game.

Utah vs. UCLA

Per the Pac-12,

"The Pac-12 has canceled the Utah at UCLA football game scheduled for November 14. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Utah not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

Additional Information:

Per the KSL, COVID-19 cases have risen over the past week in Utah. Yesterday Salt Lake City hit a new record of 3,919 COVID-19 cases. This will be Utah's second week in a row with a canceled game.

Reactions:

Pac-12's New Game Plan

UCLA vs. Cal

Per the Pac-12,

“The Pac-12 announced today that Cal will now play at UCLA on Sunday, November 15 at 9:00am PT. The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety. The announcement follows the cancellation of each of the Cal at Arizona State game and the Utah at UCLA game earlier today. The Cal at UCLA game will air on Fox Sports 1."

Additional Information:

This schedule change gives both teams just under two days to prepare and scout each other before the game on Sunday.

Reactions:

