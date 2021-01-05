How To Watch: Heisman Trophy Ceremony

Four men have been named Heisman finalists. But who will walk away with the trophy?

The 86th annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony will take place tonight, January 5th. If you're looking to tune into see who will win the most prestigious award in college football history look no further.

- How To Watch -

Date: January 5th, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

Network: ESPN

The 927 electors have pinned four candidates as possible winners of the Heisman Trophy award which includes, Alabama's Mac Jones, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Alabama's Devonte Smith, and Flordia's Kyle Trask.

- Quick Breakdown -

QB Mac Jones

Jones is a redshirt junior for the Crimson Tide. In his first season starting for Alabama, Jones has led Nick Saban's team to a 12-0 record and a shot at the national title. Jones has completed 275-of-357 passes for a nation-leading completion percentage of 77.0% and thrown for 4,036 yards with 36 touchdowns and had four interceptions.

QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is considered one of the top players in college football right now. The junior was named the 2020 ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year. To add, he helped lead Clemson to the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. Lawrence went 231-of-334 passes with a completion percentage of 69.2%. He ends the 2020 season with 3,153 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.

WR Devonte Smith

Smith is another key part of Alabama's offense. The senior, was named the 2020 SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Smith is expected to be a top draft pick as he has built quite a resume for himself in Tuscaloosa. This year he has 105 receptions, 1,641 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns on the 2020 season.

QB Kyle Trask

Kyle Trask is a redshirt senior and a second year starter for the Gators. Trask currently leads the NCAA in passing yards with 4,283. This year the Texas native went 301-of-437 passes with a completion percentage of 68.9%. To add, he has thrown 43 touchdowns and had 11 interceptions this year.

- Here's Some History -

Seven USC Trojans have won the famous Heisman Trophy award. RB Mike Garrett was the first Trojan to win the iconic award back in 1965. RB O.J Simpson was next in 1968, RB Charles White followed Simpson in 1979 and RB Marcus Allen clinched the trophy in 1981.

QB Carson Palmer won the award in 2002, Matt Leinart followed in 2004, and Reggie Bush won in 2005. Although Bush's award was later vacated due to violations with the NCAA, Bush still remains on of the most elite players to win the prestigious award and grace USC's football program.

[READ: Tyler Vaughns Declares For NFL]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.