USC OL Brett Neilon: Home Losses Feel Like 'Déjà vu'

Veteran USC football players expressed their frustrations after another historic loss in the Coliseum.

The USC Trojans suffered another historic loss at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, falling to the Utah Utes 42-26. This was the first time since 1916, the Trojans allowed the Utes to find victory on their home turf.

The team was visibly upset after the loss, running into the locker room with faces full of disappointment. Veteran players Brett Neilon and Nick Figueroa spoke with media after the game, and echoed that message even further.

"It’s not a good feeling at all," said USC center Brett Neilon on the loss. "They all just kind of feel like déjà vu - kind of similar scores, similar in the loss, so it hurts."

“It’s tough, a lot of us really love this team and respect this program," said Figueroa.

"I hate to see us having these historic losses at such a great venue, where so many legends have been made. It’s a lot bigger than us and I know it hits us in the heart. You can’t just go out there and expect to win, you need to beat those teams.”

The USC Trojans are now 3-3 heading into a bye week. They hit the road to take on No. 14 Notre Dame in South Bend on October 23, looking for their fourth win of the season.

