Three USC Freshmen Who Will Be Pivotal in Trojans' Final Games

The USC Trojans revamped their recruiting efforts with the class of 2025, hence why they signed a whopping 34 freshmen to spearhead that vision.

Now the final three games of the 2026 season will determine if those aggressive recruiting tactics can lead to trophies coming back to Los Angeles...from the Big Ten title to the national title.

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC's hopes sprouted thanks to dismantling former No. 2 Ohio State 30-18, leading to a field rush for fans. That game also brought relief for coach Lincoln Riley, who had come under fire for USC's dismal performance the previous game against Wisconsin which handed them two losses.

Freshmen indeed have lit a fire under the 2026 Trojans. Count on these three to have a more expansive role as USC aims to win out.

Wide Receiver Trent Mosley

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Mosley shared the field with a potential top overall NFL Draft pick who wears his same number. Yet it was Mosley, not Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who set the tone in the USC-Ohio State showdown.

Mosley delivered the impressive 69-yard touchdown to ignite the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum crowd. Then it was he, not Smith, who tallied 101 receiving yards...becoming his fourth 100-yard outing.

USC needs three more performances like that from Mosley to close out the season. The Trojans clearly ignite the moment he takes off running with the ball in tow. Mosley has become what past receiver star for USC Makai Lemon was for this offense: the catch-and-run type. Mosley shredding nationally-ranked Indiana and UCLA can prove how smart USC was to sign him for this 2026 class.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tight End Mark Bowman

USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For USC tight end Mark Bowman following his epic play against the Buckeyes, his own hurdle became a popular shirt in the NIL era.

Bowman, though, has reintroduced stellar tight end play in the Land of Troy. Even if his numbers don't look like the most astronomical of stats: 24 catches, 283 yards and two touchdowns.

USC TE MARK BOWMAN WITH THE HURDLE 😱



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/PwojSZprM7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 1, 2026

Yet USC faces two defensive-minded teams in No. 4 Indiana and No. 8 UCLA per the College Football Playoff rankings. Both the Hoosiers and Bruins will aim to bracket and bottle Mosley. Hence why Bowman's role should expand from here and earn more touches during the most crucial stretch for Trojans football.

Wide Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third choice came down to edge rusher Luke Wafle and wideout Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. The former is more than likely going to see plays flow away from him, not that teams have watched his impact on the defensive line.

But Dixon-Wyatt is in a different situation. Teams now know Mosley plays a massive role in this Riley-led offense with quarterback Jayden Maiava at the controls. Bowman enters the picture as the physical, underneath target.

Yet when the focus gets centered on both, that should swing the door open for "KDW" to take advantage. He's shown his own potential with two 100-yard outings against Fresno State (102 yards) and Oregon (114). USC will need him to attack the ball in flight, including grabbing the contested catches as IU and UCLA plays a lot of sticky coverage.

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