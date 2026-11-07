Why Texas Quarterback Arch Manning Should Transfer to USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are likely witnessing the final games of quarterback Jayden Maiava leading the offense after he decided to return to school and forego the 2026 NFL Draft. Meanwhile at Texas, many fans and analysts believe Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning may need a change of scenery in 2027.

NFL Network draft scout Daniel Jeremiah is one believing Manning should look elsewhere, rather than enter the April draft or stay in Austin.

Yet Jeremiah shockingly called USC a top destination for Manning in the event he enters the portal.

Why Daniel Jeremiah Calls USC an Arch Manning Fit

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah shared via The Athletic's Bruce Feldman on his "Move the Sticks" podcast why he feels Manning to USC should be considered.

"They have an absolute freak show tight end [Mark Bowman] and freak show receivers. And if he survives and can get through the season, they've got a head coach who's made productive, Heisman Trophy, first overall pick quarterbacks. For all the criticism of [coach] Lincoln Riley, the track record there is pretty good," Jeremiah said to Bruce Feldman.

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It certainly is an enticing move on the surface for Manning. Even though Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, in all likelihood, would try to resell him Austin and the Longhorns if Manning is considering the idea of leaving.

But Manning is enduring up-and-down moments in his much-publicized collegiate career. He endured a rough start to his highly-anticipated full 2025 debut as Texas ended up missing out on the College Football Playoff. This year's Longhorns, much like the Trojans, have two losses, and a third could potentially eliminate them from the CFP picture.

Yet other reasons get presented here on why the Manning-to-USC idea should be taken seriously.

Trend Lincoln Riley Has Created for Himself, Plus USC

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Count Riley as one coach who has adjusted to the current climate of college football. One that's now allowing coaches like himself to lean into quarterbacks from a previous university.

Riley has swung that route since his days in Norman while leading the University of Oklahoma. Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield arrived as a transfer via Texas Tech before winning the Heisman Trophy. His successor at quarterback Kyler Murray came via Texas A&M and followed Mayfield by claiming his own Heisman in the 2018 season. Riley then added ex-Alabama star quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season only.

Even USC's most recent Heisman winner in quarterback Caleb Williams came from the portal, as he joined Riley in leaving OU. Now, the ex-UNLV quarterback Maiava is garnering some pre-draft and potential Heisman buzz under Riley, including hitting new career-high marks.

Riley has caught onto the trend of playing a transfer over a young recruit, and USC has found its most success behind center through this approach. All the more reason why envisioning Manning crossing over becomes a wild, yet potential, possibility. Regardless though, USC needs to eventually find the replacement for Maiava as he will likely hear his name called come April 2027 in the draft, with a chance to join Williams as first-round quarterbacks talents from USC and Riley.

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