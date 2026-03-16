5-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Compared to Former Heisman Trophy Winner
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Five-star recruit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is already thinking bigger than simply locking down one position at USC. The San Diego Cathedral Catholic standout recently told TMZ Sports that he hopes to follow a rare path in college football: playing both offense and defense. When asked about the possibility of playing both ways, Fa’alave-Johnson had an exciting response.
“That’s definitely the goal,” Fa'alave-Johnson told TMZ Sports. “I’ve been doing it all my life, so why stop now? So that's the goal.”
USC’s Recruiting Pitch Included a Two-Way Opportunity
For USC fans, the message is clear. The Trojans didn’t just land a highly rated safety. They secured one of the most versatile playmakers in the country and he intends to be utilized as such.
Fa’alave-Johnson committed to USC over powerhouse programs including the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and LSU Tigers.
According to the five-star prospect, The Trojans’ staff has indicated that defense is likely his primary position, with defensive backs coach Doug Belk leading his recruitment on that side of the ball. But USC has also been open to the possibility of giving him offensive opportunities. USC hasn't had someone play on either side of the ball since Adoree Jackson did from 2014-16.
His combination of speed and skill gives him the most upside of any signee in USC's class thus far. Throughout the evaluation process, Fa'alave-Johnson has been praised for his potential as both a hard hitting safety and a three-down running back. In other words, Fa’alave-Johnson projects as exactly the type of dynamic athlete who could thrive in a two-way role if USC chooses to explore it.
Dominant High School Production Mirrors Hunter’s Path
Fa’alave-Johnson’s high school resume helps explain why the Trojans are intrigued by his versatility. At Cathedral Catholic, he has already proven capable of impacting games in multiple ways. This season alone, he rushed 65 times for 766 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 32 passes for 409 yards and five scores. On defense, he recorded 21 tackles, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.
That kind of all-around production echoes the trajectory of Hunter before his historic Heisman season at Colorado. During his 2024 campaign, Hunter dominated on both sides of the ball with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns at wide receiver while adding four interceptions and 11 pass breakups at cornerback. His ability to log roughly 1,400 total snaps across offense, defense, and special teams made him one of the most unique players in modern college football.
Fa’alave-Johnson understands the rarity of that kind of role, but his junior season helped convince him that it might be achievable.
“My junior season really opened my eyes and let me know I can really go both ways,” he told TMZ Sports.
If his development continues along this trajectory, the Trojans could eventually have one of the most versatile players in the sport. And if Fa’alave-Johnson delivers Hunter-level production in the future, he could even emerge as a Heisman contender himself, potentially giving Lincoln Riley his first non-quarterback candidate for college football’s most prestigious award.
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Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.