One USC Wide Receiver Is Quietly Creating Major Big Ten Buzz

After a significant number of NFL departures to the NFL Draft, the USC Trojans are ready for the 2026 college football season with a roster that will look very different from 2025.

One of the biggest developments will be how the wide receiver room shakes out for the Trojans. With that in mind, wide receiver Tanook Hines looks to be in line for a much bigger role next season.

Below is one big prediction for Hines as he prepares for the 2026 college football season and hopes to follow in the footsteps of previous USC wide receivers.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big Ten Receptions Leader

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the Trojans will be without wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who are now set to begin their career in the NFL. Last season, Lemon and Lane were the top two targets for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, but right behind them was Hines as a solid third option.

In his 2026 campaign with the Trojans, Hines recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns in a great freshman season. At the end of his freshman season in the Alamo Bowl, Hines showed that he could be a number one option after totaling six receptions for 163 yards against TCU.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As one of the more innovative offensive minds in all of college football, USC coach Lincoln Riley has a great weapon and could develop Hines into his next dominant offensive weapon.

Standing at 6-2 and 195 pounds, Hines also has the versatility to line up all over the field to fill the void that Lemon and Lane left. With his frame, Hines has the ability to line up on the outside to make contested catches, but also has the ability to line up in the slot and crate misamtches against nickel corners and safeties.

Hines also has the speed to completely change the game, whether that be stretching the defense over the top or taking underneath catches and turning them into explosive plays.

While Hines is still a young player, the opportunity he has in front of him to become Maiava’s top option with his size and versatility across the offensive formations could spell significant problems for opposing defenses.

Biggest Competition In The Big Ten

Apr 18, 2026; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs after catching the ball during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

In the Big Ten, there are plenty of great receivers, but without a doubt, the most proven and talented wide receiver is Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, who could be the best receiver in college football.

The path for Hines to have more receptions than Smith is to become the clear No. 1 option for Maiava and contribute in all areas of the field, which is where his versatility comes into play. As a result of his ability to make an impact in a variety of ways, Hines could make a lot more catches than expected because he can run routes well underneath and can stretch the field vertically.

Against defenses that continue to adapt with new schemes, the ability for Hines to adjust physically and mentally will also be crucial to finding the production required to lead the Big Ten in receptions.

Southern California’s Tanook Hines, right, stretches for a touchdown despite the efforts of Oregon’s Aaron Flowers during the first half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every week, Hines could be the player that opposing defenses aim to stop, which means it will be very hard for him to get going and create the big-time plays he wants to. However, with a play caller like Riley, who has helped to develop receivers and scheme them open in different ways, Hines has a great opportunity to succeed.

The 2026 season will be a new test for Hines as he looks to become USC’s top target and dominate against some of the best competition in the country in the Big Ten conference.

However, Hines’ versatility, size, and experience from his freshman season are factors that could help him become one of the most dangerous receivers in the country and among the top in the Big Ten.

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