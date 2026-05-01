One USC Wide Receiver Is Quietly Creating Major Big Ten Buzz
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After a significant number of NFL departures to the NFL Draft, the USC Trojans are ready for the 2026 college football season with a roster that will look very different from 2025.
One of the biggest developments will be how the wide receiver room shakes out for the Trojans. With that in mind, wide receiver Tanook Hines looks to be in line for a much bigger role next season.
Below is one big prediction for Hines as he prepares for the 2026 college football season and hopes to follow in the footsteps of previous USC wide receivers.
Big Ten Receptions Leader
Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the Trojans will be without wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who are now set to begin their career in the NFL. Last season, Lemon and Lane were the top two targets for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, but right behind them was Hines as a solid third option.
In his 2026 campaign with the Trojans, Hines recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns in a great freshman season. At the end of his freshman season in the Alamo Bowl, Hines showed that he could be a number one option after totaling six receptions for 163 yards against TCU.
As one of the more innovative offensive minds in all of college football, USC coach Lincoln Riley has a great weapon and could develop Hines into his next dominant offensive weapon.
Standing at 6-2 and 195 pounds, Hines also has the versatility to line up all over the field to fill the void that Lemon and Lane left. With his frame, Hines has the ability to line up on the outside to make contested catches, but also has the ability to line up in the slot and crate misamtches against nickel corners and safeties.
Hines also has the speed to completely change the game, whether that be stretching the defense over the top or taking underneath catches and turning them into explosive plays.
While Hines is still a young player, the opportunity he has in front of him to become Maiava’s top option with his size and versatility across the offensive formations could spell significant problems for opposing defenses.
Biggest Competition In The Big Ten
In the Big Ten, there are plenty of great receivers, but without a doubt, the most proven and talented wide receiver is Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, who could be the best receiver in college football.
The path for Hines to have more receptions than Smith is to become the clear No. 1 option for Maiava and contribute in all areas of the field, which is where his versatility comes into play. As a result of his ability to make an impact in a variety of ways, Hines could make a lot more catches than expected because he can run routes well underneath and can stretch the field vertically.
Against defenses that continue to adapt with new schemes, the ability for Hines to adjust physically and mentally will also be crucial to finding the production required to lead the Big Ten in receptions.
Every week, Hines could be the player that opposing defenses aim to stop, which means it will be very hard for him to get going and create the big-time plays he wants to. However, with a play caller like Riley, who has helped to develop receivers and scheme them open in different ways, Hines has a great opportunity to succeed.
The 2026 season will be a new test for Hines as he looks to become USC’s top target and dominate against some of the best competition in the country in the Big Ten conference.
However, Hines’ versatility, size, and experience from his freshman season are factors that could help him become one of the most dangerous receivers in the country and among the top in the Big Ten.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for USC Trojans on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94