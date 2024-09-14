USC Trojans Best Defensive Players In History: Top Five Position Group Rankings
The second installment of the USC all-time rankings will be focused on the defensive side of the ball. Admittedly, this half was far tougher to sift through and put into order. As accomplished as the offensive players have been, the list wasn’t nearly as difficult to whittle down.
The depth of the defensive field made it nearly impossible to truly choose. The safety position for example, how can a four-time All-American not be in the top two greatest players for that position? That’s how incredibly stacked the position group is.
As per the last rankings, NFL success was not used as a differentiator, but it was hard to leave an All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler off like Jurrell Casey in the defensive line group.
Just to clarify, there’s no specific requirement for the coaching section. Position coach, coordinator, or head coach, just the best coaches on the defensive side. Let’s get into it.
Defensive Tackles:
- Leonard Williams
- Shaun Cody
- Mike Patterson
- Sedrick Ellis
- Darrell Russell
Defensive End/EDGE:
- Willie McGinest
- Kenechi Udeze
- Lawrence Jackson
- Frostee Rucker
- Nick Perry
Linebackers:
- Junior Seau
- Lofa Tatupu
- Chris Claiborne
- Rey Maualuga
- Brian Cushing
Safeties:
- Troy Polamalu
- Ronnie Lott
- Taylor Mays
- Mark Carrier
- Dennis Thurman/Tim McDonald
Cornerbacks:
- Adoree' Jackson
- Joey Browner
- Will Poole
- Terrell Thomas
- Jason Sehorn
Defensive Coaches:
- Pete Carroll
- Monte Kiffin
- Ed Orgeron
- Nick Holt
- Clancy Pendergast
