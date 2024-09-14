All Trojans

USC Trojans Best Defensive Players In History: Top Five Position Group Rankings

Part two of the all-time USC Trojans series is here and this installment focuses on the defense. Legends like Ronnie Lott, Troy Polamalu, and others headline a loaded group of Trojan greats.

Kyron Samuels

Jan 1, 2009; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Brian Cushing (10) celebrates after the Trojans' 38-24 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
The second installment of the USC all-time rankings will be focused on the defensive side of the ball. Admittedly, this half was far tougher to sift through and put into order. As accomplished as the offensive players have been, the list wasn’t nearly as difficult to whittle down. 

The depth of the defensive field made it nearly impossible to truly choose. The safety position for example, how can a four-time All-American not be in the top two greatest players for that position? That’s how incredibly stacked the position group is. 

As per the last rankings, NFL success was not used as a differentiator, but it was hard to leave an All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler off like Jurrell Casey in the defensive line group. 

Just to clarify, there’s no specific requirement for the coaching section. Position coach, coordinator, or head coach, just the best coaches on the defensive side. Let’s get into it. 

Defensive Tackles:

USC DL Shaun Cody
  1. Leonard Williams 
  2. Shaun Cody
  3. Mike Patterson
  4. Sedrick Ellis
  5. Darrell Russell

Defensive End/EDGE:

USC DE Lawrence Jackson
  1. Willie McGinest
  2. Kenechi Udeze
  3. Lawrence Jackson
  4. Frostee Rucker
  5. Nick Perry

Linebackers:

USC LB Lofa Tatupu
  1. Junior Seau
  2. Lofa Tatupu
  3. Chris Claiborne 
  4. Rey Maualuga
  5. Brian Cushing

Safeties:

USC S Taylor Mays
  1. Troy Polamalu
  2. Ronnie Lott
  3. Taylor Mays
  4. Mark Carrier
  5.  Dennis Thurman/Tim McDonald

Cornerbacks:

USC CB Jason Sehorn
  1. Adoree' Jackson
  2. Joey Browner
  3. Will Poole
  4. Terrell Thomas
  5. Jason Sehorn

Defensive Coaches:

USC Coach Ed Orgeron
  1. Pete Carroll
  2. Monte Kiffin
  3. Ed Orgeron
  4. Nick Holt
  5. Clancy Pendergast

