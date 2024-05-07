USC Football: How Caleb Williams Feels About Being Passed Over To Start as a Freshman
Before coming to USC two years ago, former Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was playing for the Oklahoma Sooners under then-coach Lincoln Riley. Since Williams took over a starting job in college, he has shined bright but that wasn't always the case.
During his freshman year, Williams was originally the backup quarterback for Spencer Rattler with the Oklahoma Sooners. During a conversation on the popular pod "The Pivot," Williams finally opened up about how he felt being passed over, despite feeling like the better player.
"I was so angry, so frustrated because I didn't feel like, that wasn't what I wanted to hear. I felt like I was the best, felt like I could have helped us win all the games," Williams said.
Rattler was projected to be a No. 1 overall pick when he eventually came out of college, giving the Sooners a strong quarterback room. Williams believed that he had earned the right to start but that the program gave preferential treatment to Rattler.
"I told people before I went there that I was going to start and play, beat him out," Williams noted. "Thought I beat him out in spring and he was project No. 1 and all that so he started for six games so I prepared, kept preparing."
A few games into the season, Rattler was eventually benched for Williams and the now No. 1 overall pick showed what he could do. He helped the Sooners make an incredible comeback against the University of Texas and from then on, he was the starter.
Williams has always believed in his abilities and it has helped him get to where he is today. Even with the Trojans, he showed a tremendous amount of belief and that should bode well in the NFL.
More USC: Former Trojan Seen As Huge High-Upside Pick After Falling in Draft