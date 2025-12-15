NFL Analyst Sees A Little Patrick Mahomes In Caleb Williams
After a two-touchdown performance with a slew of incredible individual plays, former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams led the Chicago Bears to an impressive 31-3 victory over rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the reeling Cleveland Browns. Williams, as he seems to do often, made history on Sunday.
Protecting The Ball
Per the Fox NFL broadcast, Williams became the quarterback with the least amount of interceptions through 1000 passing attempts in NFL history. Williams is now up to 3,150 passing yards on the season with 21 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, just six interceptions, and no lost fumbles. Williams is protecting the ball at an all-time level.
Just how is he able to protect the ball so well? His decision-making is very good for one, but his ability to create and extend plays, then use his unique arm talent to fit the ball in tight windows or stretch the field vertically, is matched by very few players in the league. In college, specifically at USC, he never threw for more than five interceptions in a single season.
During his two seasons with the Trojans, Williams threw for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns while throwing only nine total interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, USC's eighth in program history, before ultimately becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rare Arm Talent
Former Bears All-Pro offensive lineman Chris Long had this to say after the game.
“The Chicago offense got to showcase today their super weapon. I remember when I was in Kansas City…the wind was whipping.” Long said. “I looked to Mike Kafka our quarterback coach at the time and asked are we going to change our game plan at all in terms of what we’re thinking in the passing game?”
“He [Kafka] looked me dead in the eyes, laughed in my face, and then he pointed to a guy warming up with a number 15 jersey on [Patrick Mahomes]. He said that guy throws through the wind. In Chicago you’ve got a quarterback that can throw right through the wind,” Long finished.
Being likened to one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game is an incredible gesture, but it’s not the first time Williams has garnered such praise. During his days at USC, it was a common comparison amongst draft circles and also with fans. Williams has a ways to go before any of those comparisons are valid in accomplishment, but the skill set similarities are apparent.
Room To Grow
“I'd say 99 percent of the quarterbacks, you tell them, ‘Don’t even waste your time looking back there and trying to make that throw,'” coach Ben Johnson said. “There's usually bad things that happen. And yet, he's got the ability to make that throw. DJ made a heck of a play there right on the back line, as well.”
It’s very clear when a star in the making starts to make strides towards the top of their game. Now at 10-4, Williams and the Bears are speed running towards the playoffs, and he’ll have the opportunity to continue to make strides while taking the Bears to a place they haven’t been in a long time.
