How (RB) Vavae Malepeai Feels About Fumbling In The RedZone

Vavae Malepeai is a veteran running back for the USC Trojans. During his time at USC, the redshirt senior has run 1,265 yards on 247 carries with 14 TD's. Despite his stellar career stats with the Trojans, Malepeai's 2020 debut was not exactly what fans were expecting.

Malepeai led Saturday's game in rushing yards with 60 yards and 0 for loss. Yet, Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr beat him out for carries and touchdowns. Malepeai had eight carries, Stepp had 14 carries & one TD and Carr had 10 carries & one TD. USC has a diverse group of running backs in terms of their different individual skill sets.

Markese Stepp who weighs in at 235 LBS is and hard to tackle. Kenan Christon is incredibly fast. And seniors, Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr are able to carry and run the ball equally well. Graham Harrell, mentioned last week that each running back would be utilized at different times based on their skill sets.

Harrell placed Carr and Malepeai as the starting rushers in the 1st quarter. Malepeai had a two yard rush, and then fumbled the ball at the 1st & Goal (ASU 3) on the next play. Another two yard run (10:07 & 1st). Following this Harrell brought in Markese Stepp, and Malepeai didn't see play action until the second quarter. In a press conference on Tuesday, Malepeai told the media,

"I obviously did a selfish act by trying to reach for the ball, reach for the end zone on first down. They always say the rule is unless it is a fourth down or the end of the game, never reach for it. And I did that, so I understood why I didn’t go in after that, but it was just a matter of being happy for the guys on field and being able to enjoy their hard work pay off."

Malepeai went on to add,

"I just stayed ready for the opportunity and I knew that if I had to go back in I would try to make the best of it and I think that is what I did. It is a big credit to the O-LINE and wideouts really blocking on the edges so it was a big team effort.”

WATCH BELOW: To Find Out How Many Times USC Ran The Ball vs. ASU.

Despite Malepeai's fumble fiasco in the red zone, he remains one of USC's top running backs with a very promising future ahead.

INJURY UPDATE:

Malepeai suffered a slight hamstring injury in fall camp, but reported to the media on Tuesday that he is feeling 100%.

[WATCH: Clay Helton Previews Arizona's Offense & Defense]

[READ: 10 Things To Know: USC vs. Arizona State]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter