USC Football: How Bears Fans Feel About Caleb Williams' Selection At No. 1
Last night, former USC Trojans Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.
After decades upon decades of underwhelming quarterback play, the Bears faithful expressed just how amped they were for the addition of a guy who seems likely to be their most talented prospect at the position since Sid Luckman (seriously), per Shakeia Taylor of The Chicago Tribune. Taylor was on the scene at Halas Hall as fans gathered to celebrate the moment.
Williams the first of five quarterbacks to be selected with the first 12 picks in this year's draft, making it the most signal caller-heavy first round since the storied class of 1983, which included future Hall of Famers John Elway, Dan Marino and Jim Kelly.
“I’m a big Caleb believer and I think he’s gonna be the bomb,” Frankfort, Illinois' Jake Schleicher told Taylor. “Just give him some time. He’s gonna be great. I’ve been waiting for something like this for a long time. I really hope it works out.”
“This is where (Williams) and the Bears are gonna lead us to the playoffs,” one fan said after kissing the stadium ground.
“I think it’s going to be a big turning point. I believe the Bears know what they’re doing and they know what they want to do,” 59-year Bears fan David Bresnahan reflected. “This is our chance to go to the playoffs even though we’ll have a rookie quarterback. I actually believe this would be our best chance. I’m ready to shake our losing reputation.”
“I think (Williams) is going to be awesome. He’d be the best quarterback we’ve ever had — hopefully,” Mokena, Illinois' Darren Ballard predicted.
Williams earned pretty much every possible accolade he could during his college tenures at Oklahoma and USC, showcasing his rocket arm, quick thinking in the pocket, and appetizing mobility. He's the complete package, nails and all.
