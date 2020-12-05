AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

How to Watch: Pac-12 Football Games, December 5th

Claudette Montana Pattison

It's Saturday which means it's time for some college football. Despite, the Washington State vs. USC game falling on a Sunday, there is still plenty of Pac-12 football to be watch this weekend. 

Stanford Cardinals vs. No.23 Washington Huskies

Date/Time: Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 PM PST / 4:00 PM ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Field, Seattle Washington

Streaming: fuboTV

TV: FOX

Radio: (Seattle Stations) KJR 950 AM, KJAQ 96.5 FM

Moneyline: STAN: +390 | WASH: -550

Spread: STAN: +11.5 | WASH: -11.5

Total: STAN: (Over 49.5) | WASH: (Under 49.5)

Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona Wildcats

Date/Time: Saturday, December 5th at  4:00 PM PST/ 7:00 PM ET

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Streaming: fuboTV, FoxSportsGo

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: Arizona IMG Sports Network

Moneyline: ARZ: + 245 | COL: - 320

Spread: ARZ: + 7.5 | COL: - 7.5

Total: ARZ: Under 57.5 | COL: Over 57.5

No. 21 Oregon Ducks vs. Cal Bears

Date/Time: Saturday, December 5th  at 4:00 PM PST/ 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California

Streaming: Watch ESPN, fuboTV

TV: ESPN

Radio: KGO 810 AM (CA), Cal Bears Sports Network Powered by Learfield IMG College, TuneIn and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Sirius 108, XM 198, Internet 960) 

Moneyline: ORE: -355 | CAL: +270

Spread: ORE: -9.5 | CAL: +9.5

Total: ORE: Over 59.5 | CAL: Under 59.5

Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes

Date/Time: Saturday, December 5th at 7:30 PM PST / 8:30 PM MT / 10:30 PM ET

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Streaming: Watch ESPN, fuboTV

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700, Sirius XM (198)

Moneyline: OSU: +370 | UTAH: -520

Spread: OSU: +11.5 | UTAH:-11.5

Total: OSU: Over 51.5 | UTAH: Under 51.5

[READ: Washington State At First Glance: Three Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

UCLA Bruins vs Arizona State Sun Devils

Date/Time: Saturday, December 5th at 7:30 PM PST / 10:30 PM ET

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Tempe, Arizona

Streaming: fuboTV, FoxSportsGo

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: KLAC AM 570 (Los Angeles)

Moneyline: UCLA: +118  | ASU: -144

Spread: UCLA: +2.5 | ASU: -2.5

Total: UCLA: Over 56.5| ASU: Under 56.5

[READ: 10 Things To Know: USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Hoops: 3 Takeaways From USC vs UConn

Of the nine USC players that checked in, Evan Mobley was the only one to score in double figures

Millard Thomas

Evan Mobley named MVP of Roman Legends Classic

USC young star Evan Mobley has impressed in his first few games, and enough to be named the MVP of the Roman Legends Classic.

AustinGrad

Recruits React To Jake Garcia's De-Commitment From USC

Garcia's de-commitment leaves USC with only one locked in QB for the 2021 class, Miller Moss.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Washington State At First Glance: Three Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Facing, a skilled USC offense will be a challenge for Washington State, but nonetheless, the Cougar's do have some play makers on defense.

Claudette Montana Pattison

2021 WR Michael Jackson III Credits Football Success To Gymnastics

Nevada's No. 1 wide receiver and USC commit, Michael Jackson III joins SI AllTrojans to chat about his athletic talent and how it helped him become the football player he is today.

Kim Becker

by

Kingsolo777

QB Prospect Jake Garcia De-Commits from USC

Top ranked QB commit, Jake Garcia, who committed to USC back in September 2019 announces his de-commitment Thursday evening.

Kim Becker

USC's Comeback Falls Short in First Loss of the Season to UConn

USC was riding a three-game win streak to start off the 2020 season when they faced a talented UConn team. The Trojans comeback attempt fell short in their first loss of the season 61-58.

AustinGrad

Ralen Goforth's Return Will Be A Game Time Decision

Helton reported that, Ralen Goforth's return from a "foot injury" will be a game-time decision.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Washington State At First Glance: Three Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

WSU's offense is expected to give Todd Orlando a run for his money.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Breaking: 2021 WR Decommits From USC

The four star S/WR from Atlanta, Georgia, committed to the USC Trojans in October of 2020.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man