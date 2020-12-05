How to Watch: Pac-12 Football Games, December 5th

It's Saturday which means it's time for some college football. Despite, the Washington State vs. USC game falling on a Sunday, there is still plenty of Pac-12 football to be watch this weekend.

Stanford Cardinals vs. No.23 Washington Huskies

Date/Time: Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 PM PST / 4:00 PM ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Field, Seattle Washington

Streaming: fuboTV

TV: FOX

Radio: (Seattle Stations) KJR 950 AM, KJAQ 96.5 FM

Moneyline: STAN: +390 | WASH: -550

Spread: STAN: +11.5 | WASH: -11.5

Total: STAN: (Over 49.5) | WASH: (Under 49.5)

Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona Wildcats

Date/Time: Saturday, December 5th at 4:00 PM PST/ 7:00 PM ET

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Streaming: fuboTV, FoxSportsGo

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: Arizona IMG Sports Network

Moneyline: ARZ: + 245 | COL: - 320

Spread: ARZ: + 7.5 | COL: - 7.5

Total: ARZ: Under 57.5 | COL: Over 57.5

No. 21 Oregon Ducks vs. Cal Bears

Date/Time: Saturday, December 5th at 4:00 PM PST/ 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California

Streaming: Watch ESPN, fuboTV

TV: ESPN

Radio: KGO 810 AM (CA), Cal Bears Sports Network Powered by Learfield IMG College, TuneIn and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Sirius 108, XM 198, Internet 960)

Moneyline: ORE: -355 | CAL: +270

Spread: ORE: -9.5 | CAL: +9.5

Total: ORE: Over 59.5 | CAL: Under 59.5

Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes

Date/Time: Saturday, December 5th at 7:30 PM PST / 8:30 PM MT / 10:30 PM ET

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Streaming: Watch ESPN, fuboTV

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700, Sirius XM (198)

Moneyline: OSU: +370 | UTAH: -520

Spread: OSU: +11.5 | UTAH:-11.5

Total: OSU: Over 51.5 | UTAH: Under 51.5

[READ: Washington State At First Glance: Three Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

UCLA Bruins vs Arizona State Sun Devils

Date/Time: Saturday, December 5th at 7:30 PM PST / 10:30 PM ET

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Tempe, Arizona

Streaming: fuboTV, FoxSportsGo

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: KLAC AM 570 (Los Angeles)

Moneyline: UCLA: +118 | ASU: -144

Spread: UCLA: +2.5 | ASU: -2.5

Total: UCLA: Over 56.5| ASU: Under 56.5

[READ: 10 Things To Know: USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.