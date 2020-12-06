How To Watch: USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

The USC Trojans will host the Washington State Cougars for their last home game of the season on Sunday. After a one week pause due to COVID-19 cases, the USC Trojans are ready to compete and play their only cross over game of the season.

Although the Trojans enter this week well rested, Nick Rolovich's team has missed their last two games including the Apple Cup, due to COVID cases.

A victory in Los Angeles on Sunday will extend No. 17 USC's winning record to 37 wins over WSU. Currently the Trojans hold a 36 game winning record over the 42 games played against the Cougs.

In addition to sticking with AllTrojans.com, here's how to watch and listen to the USC Trojans and Washington State Cougars.

Game information: USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Trojans (3-0), Cougars (1-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, December 6th, 4:30 PM PT

Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Streaming: fuboTV

TV: FOX SPORTS 1

[READ: USC vs Washington State: Game Status]

[READ: USC vs Washington State: Game Predictions]

Radio: AM 790 KABC Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 137/197 and internet 959) and the TuneIn Radio app.

Moneyline: USC: -430 | | WSU: +320

Spread: USC: -11.5 | | WSU: +11.5

Total: USC: Under 68.5 | | WSU: Over 68.5

Fun Fact: The USC Trojans have only played four games on a Sunday and hold a 2-2 record. In 1993, USC competed in the Disneyland Pigskin Classic and lost to North Carolina 31-9. In the 1996 opener USC competed in the Kickoff Classic and lost to Penn State 24-7. In 1998 versus Purdue, the Trojans competed yet again in the Pigskin Classic and won 27-17. And in the 2000 season opener versus Penn State, (Kickoff Classic) USC won 29-5.

Quotable: "When he got hired I think we all in the league said man this is going to be a pain in the butt, because Rolo[vich] is a damn good coach and fits what they have" said USC head coach Clay Helton when talking about Washington State's new hire - Nick Rolovich.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.