How to watch USC vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl: Live stream, TV channel, betting odds

No. 10 USC and No. 16 Tulane will meet for just the fourth time in program history when the two clash in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on Monday (January 2).

USC (11-2) has not played since its 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship a month ago and will look to finish its season on a high note with a win against the Green Wave in Arlington, Texas.

All Trojans should be well-rested for this game after a full month off, including star quarterback Caleb Williams who is playing in his first game since being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner on December 10.

The sophomore signal-caller has been the anchor for the Trojans all season, racking up 4,075 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

His counterpart Michael Pratt led Tulane to an 11-2 record this season with 2,776 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 114 times for 395 yards and another 10 touchdowns.

USC and Tulane have met just three times before with USC holding a 2-1 advantage. The two have not played since 1946 when the Trojans secured a 20-13 victory.

USC won 11 games this year for the first time since 2017. If first-year head coach Lincoln Riley can lead the Trojans to a victory in the Cotton Bowl, it will be their first 12-win season since 2008 and just their seventh time accomplishing that feat in program history.

Here is how to watch today's game:

How to Watch No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

Who: USC vs. Tulane

When: 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m ET, Monday, January 2

Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC/Westwood One in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -2; Over/under 64