Talanoa Hufanga named NCAA Defensive Player of the Week

USC star safety Talanoa Hufanga balled out not once, but twice this week at an All-NCAA level, and he got recognized. Hufanga was named the College Sports Madness National Defensive Player of the Week in all of college football. Hufanga was also named Trojan of the Game by USC Athletics to add to his accolades this season.

Due to USC playing Washington State on Sunday, the Junior played in two games on the defensive side and his numbers were phenomenal. On Saturday night in Pasadena against UCLA, Hufanga was flying around all over the field. He totaled 17 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception in the 4th quarter to set up the go-ahead touchdown at that moment in time. Hufanga returned the pick into the end zone but it was called back due to an illegal block in the back.

[Read: Victory Bell Remains Red Following USC win over UCLA]

In the game prior against the Cougars, Hufanga finished with 9 tackles, a sack and an interception that he returned 37 yards, setting up another Trojans touchdown. He’s now had an interception in 4 straight games for Todd Orlando’s defense. His coverage has been great as Hufanga has been able to play multiple positions from linebacker, slot corner and his primary position safety. "[Hufanga] is a really sharp player. He's always in the building early continuing to learn and train," Todd Orlando said.

[Watch: Saturday Night Sound Bites]

Hufanga has been one of the best defensive players in the country this year. With his help, the Trojans defense has been creating turnovers all season long. They lead the PAC-12 in takeaways and Hufanga is the main reason why. Whether he's in run support or in coverage, Talanoa has been a beast in 2020. Except that to continue on Friday night in the PAC-12 championship game, as USC is expected to face the Washington Huskies.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.