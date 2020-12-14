AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Talanoa Hufanga named NCAA Defensive Player of the Week

AustinGrad

USC star safety Talanoa Hufanga balled out not once, but twice this week at an All-NCAA level, and he got recognized. Hufanga was named the College Sports Madness National Defensive Player of the Week in all of college football. Hufanga was also named Trojan of the Game by USC Athletics to add to his accolades this season.

Due to USC playing Washington State on Sunday, the Junior played in two games on the defensive side and his numbers were phenomenal. On Saturday night in Pasadena against UCLA, Hufanga was flying around all over the field. He totaled 17 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception in the 4th quarter to set up the go-ahead touchdown at that moment in time. Hufanga returned the pick into the end zone but it was called back due to an illegal block in the back.

[Read: Victory Bell Remains Red Following USC win over UCLA]

In the game prior against the Cougars, Hufanga finished with 9 tackles, a sack and an interception that he returned 37 yards, setting up another Trojans touchdown. He’s now had an interception in 4 straight games for Todd Orlando’s defense. His coverage has been great as Hufanga has been able to play multiple positions from linebacker, slot corner and his primary position safety. "[Hufanga] is a really sharp player. He's always in the building early continuing to learn and train," Todd Orlando said.

[Watch: Saturday Night Sound Bites]

Hufanga has been one of the best defensive players in the country this year. With his help, the Trojans defense has been creating turnovers all season long. They lead the PAC-12 in takeaways and Hufanga is the main reason why. Whether he's in run support or in coverage, Talanoa has been a beast in 2020. Except that to continue on Friday night in the PAC-12 championship game, as USC is expected to face the Washington Huskies.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Victory Bell Remains Red Following USC's Win Over UCLA

The USC Trojans take the W over the UCLA Bruins in a 4th quarter victory.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

trojanraider

AP Polls Week 15: USC Jumps The Ranks

USC moves up in the AP Top 25 Poll after a last minute win over UCLA on Saturday.

Kim Becker

Saturday Night Sound Bites: Bruins Locker Room Was The "Quietest It’s Ever Been" Following Loss To USC

The USC Trojans defeated the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night 43-38 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California.

Claudette Montana Pattison

JT Daniels Reacts To USC's Victory Over The UCLA Bruins

The USC Trojans defeated the UCLA Bruins 43-38 on Saturday night.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Topix Trojan

USC vs. UCLA: Halftime Update

UCLA leads USC 21-10 at the half.

Kim Becker

USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins LIVE Game Thread

Check back here for LIVE game updates.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Three Reasons Why USC Could Cover the Spread Against UCLA

USC is currently favored by 2.5 points and will attempt to cover the spread and win in order to get into the PAC-12 Championship game against cross-town rivals UCLA.

AustinGrad

WATCH: Former USC WR Erik Affholter Talks "The Catch"

Where Are They Now: Erik Affholter

Claudette Montana Pattison

How To Watch: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

TV, Radio and Streaming details for USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins.

Claudette Montana Pattison

UCLA At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

As the Trojans prepare to take on a competitive UCLA defense, there are a few guys Graham Harrell and Kedon Slovis need to be aware of.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man