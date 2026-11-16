Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Turns Heads With Vocal Support of USC's Lincoln Riley

The No. 18 USC Trojans lost to the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers 27-13 on Saturday, Nov. 14, and questions about Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his job security in Southern California surfaced yet again. However, Riley received some support from a rather interesting source after the loss to Indiana with Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti posting a message onto social media:

"Lincoln Riley critics are CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building," Cignetti shared onto social media on Monday morning.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks off the field after their game against the Southern California Trojans at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building. — Curt Cignetti (@CCignettiIU) November 16, 2026

USC came close to knocking off Indiana on the road, but a costly interception from quarterback Jayden Maiava in the red zone while trailing 20-13 ultimately put the game out of reach for the Trojans.

To Cignetti's point, Riley and the Trojans signed the top-ranked recruiting class in 2026, and a number of true freshmen have had a major impact this season. The future is bright in Southern California with wide receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, tight end Mark Bowman, and defensive end Luke Wafle all contributing to the program as true freshmen.

However, after five years of leading the team, is building excitement towards the future enough for Trojans fans?

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his players warm up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curt Cignetti on Social Media

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The Indiana coach does not post often on social media, making his vocal support of Riley somewhat of a surprise. However, Cignetti has also made it clear that he speaks his mind. When Indiana fell down to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings despite not playing a game,

Cignetti voiced his disagreement with the rankings with a number of crying laughing and clown emojis:

"Bad losses don't count anymore? Are first downs still 10 yards?" Cignetti said.

It appears as though Cignetti uses his social media platform intentionally, begging the question why he would be so outspoken in his support of Riley after beating USC.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans vs. Indiana Hoosiers Stakes

The Trojans vs. Hoosiers game was not technically an elimination game for the CFP, but USC has quite the uphill climb in order to secure an at-large bid into the 12-team field. On the other hand, Indiana's win gives the Hoosiers an inside track into the Big Ten Conference Championship game with only two games remaining in the regular season.

The Trojans are still looking for their first trip to the CFP in program history, and some are questioning the progress that Riley has made in his five years at USC. With transfer quarterback Caleb Williams, Riley and the Trojans came close to the postseason, and Williams ultimately took home the Heisman Trophy.

However, costly mistakes on the road have plagued USC during Riley's tenure. In 2026 alone, the Trojans' road losses to Wisconsin and Iowa are likely enough to keep the team out of CFP contention. With two conference losses, USC's chances of reaching the Big 12 title game are greatly diminished. Other confe

While some are questioning the progress that Riley has made in his five years at USC, the Trojans have inched closer towards the top of the Big Ten. When compared to the UCLA Bruins and first-year coach Bob Chesney across town, though, Riley's time may be running out sooner than later.

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