Three Bold Predictions for USC Trojans vs. Indiana Hoosiers

After slaying a giant in then-No. 2 Ohio State and having a week to recover with a bye, the No. 18 USC Trojans have a massive opportunity in front of them. The Trojans have a legitimate chance to shake up the Big Ten race, give their College Football Playoff resume another major boost and send a strong message about the direction of their program.

The Trojans are gearing up for a season-altering matchup against the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers on the road in Bloomington. While USC already has a signature win over the Buckeyes under its belt, another victory against a top-10 opponent would completely change the conversation surrounding its postseason chances.

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Indiana, the stakes are just as high. The Hoosiers enter the matchup with an 8-1 record and a 5-1 mark in conference play, but back-to-back overtime scares against Michigan and Minnesota have exposed some vulnerabilities.

The Trojans have the talent, momentum and defensive capabilities to pull off another massive upset, but they will need to put together a complete performance to do so.

With so much on the line for both programs, here are three bold predictions for USC's matchup with Indiana.

1. USC Holds Indiana Under 20 Points With Another Dominant Defensive Performance

Although the Hoosiers are averaging 32.4 points per game this season, that number is somewhat misleading when looking at their recent conference performances.

USC Trojans defensive tackle Floyd Boucard (88) intercepts a ball during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana has struggled to maintain the same offensive production against more physical Big Ten opponents, scoring just 20 points against Nebraska, 13 against Michigan and 23 against Minnesota. Indiana's struggles have also extended to third-down situations. Against Minnesota, Indiana converted just three of its 15 third-down attempts, while its offense managed only 13 points against Michigan.

The Trojans are coming off arguably their best defensive performance of the season, holding Ohio State to just 18 points in a 30-18 victory.

The Hoosiers will undoubtedly present a different challenge, particularly with the home-field advantage, but their recent offensive struggles are difficult to overlook.

Prediction: USC will force the Hoosiers into difficult third-down situations and keep them below 20 points.

2. USC's Passing Attack Clears 300 Yards Against Indiana

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Indiana currently ranks fifth nationally in total defense, allowing just 259.2 yards per game. However, that number doesn't tell the whole story when it comes to the Hoosiers' ability to defend high-volume passing attacks. USC is averaging 294.5 passing yards per game while completing 67.3 percent of its attempts.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has been a major reason for that success, throwing for 2,525 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 67.3 percent of his passes.

The Trojans also have no shortage of weapons for Maiava to work with. Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley leads USC's receiving corps with 32 catches for 512 yards and six touchdowns, while fellow freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has recorded 32 receptions for 443 yards and four touchdowns.

Indiana's defensive numbers are certainly impressive, but the Hoosiers have shown some vulnerability against teams capable of consistently moving the football through the air. Nebraska and Northwestern were both able to generate significant passing production against Indiana. On top of that, Ohio State managed 235 passing yards in its earlier meeting with the Hoosiers.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana might be one of the best defenses USC has faced this season, but the Trojans have the offensive firepower to challenge that reputation.

Prediction: Jayden Maiava will surpass 300 passing yards and give USC another major offensive performance in Bloomington.

3. USC Pulls Off the Upset

Despite entering Bloomington as the lower-ranked team, USC has a legitimate opportunity to pull off another massive upset and secure a victory that could completely change the trajectory of its season.

Indiana has an impressive 8-1 record, but the Hoosiers have shown some concerning offensive inconsistencies against tougher Big Ten competition. Those struggles could create a significant opportunity for a USC defense coming off its best performance of the season.

Offensively, USC has the firepower to take advantage of the matchup.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers remain a dangerous opponent, especially at home, but their recent offensive regression combined with USC's momentum makes this a much more favorable matchup than the rankings suggest.

If the Trojans can replicate their defensive performance against Ohio State and get another productive afternoon from Maiava, USC has all the tools to leave Bloomington with an upset victory and a massive boost to its College Football Playoff resume.

Prediction: USC leaves Bloomington with a statement victory.

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