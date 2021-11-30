Insider 'Hearing' Spencer Rattler Considering Pac-12 School

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 29, one day after his former head coach Lincoln Riley took the USC job.

Since the news broke, multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for the veteran QB, including some schools out west. Of course, there is the Riley connection, which could make USC an interesting choice. However, former Arizona State football player Jordan Simone believes Rattler is headed to Tempe.

Rattler is an Arizona native, hailing from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona. The Sun Devils already have junior quarterback Jayden Daniels, but it's possible that Daniels may declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Even if he doesn’t, Rattler's competitive edge would make him a candidate to compete for the starting role immediately at Arizona State.

Nothing is confirmed at this time, so for now, will just have to wait and see what Herm Edwards has in store for the future.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube