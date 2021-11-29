Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler To USC? Expert Analyzes Odds

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday Nov. 29, just one day after Lincoln Riley was hired by the USC Trojans.

This move was expected by Rattler, who spent a majority of his 2021 season on the bench, while freshman Caleb Williams took over the starting role.

Rattler is now on the search for a new home, and some wonder if he will consider options out west. SI All American's John Garcia Jr. analyzes the possibility of a Rattler-Riley reunion in Southern California.

"Casual college fans could link Riley to Rattler in a California reset, somewhat of a one-year rental for the Arizona native to repair his on-field reputation ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. But it would be foolish to think Riley's run at the position would be satisfying with the Rattler layup, especially with Williams seemingly considering all of his options with more eligibility at his back as a true freshman.

Either way the Trojans lack QB depth, to put it mildly. Junior Kedon Slovis, who has been both banged up and benched in 2012, is an uncertainty to be on the 2022 roster. Freshman Jaxson Dart flashed plenty during his chances this season and fellow 2021 SI99 member Miller Moss is still early in his USC career as well. Attrition is often expected with coaching changes, so even a portal addition like Rattler may not be enough come kick off 2022."

