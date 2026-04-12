Jace Cannon's Commitment Impact On USC's Recruiting Class Ranking

After adding one of the best tight end recruits in the country in Mater Dei star Mark Bowman, the USC Trojans have added another talented player at the position to their 2027 recruiting class.

Three-star Junipero Serra High School tight end Jace Cannon announced his commitment to USC on Saturday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Cannon committed to the Trojans over Texas A&M, Michigan, and Ole Miss.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley arrives at the stadium before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4 tight end from San Mateo, California, is rated as the No. 34 overall tight end nationally and the No. 59 recruit in California, per 247Sports. Cannon is the 10th commit to USC's 2027 recruiting class, which is already shaping to be one of the top-ranked in the country.

USC's 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking Following Cannon's Commitment

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Following Cannon’s commitment to the Trojans, USC’s 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 3 overall behind the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 1) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 2), per 247Sports. The Trojans are also ranked just ahead of two of their top Big Ten competitors, the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 4) and Washington Huskies (No. 5).

After taking home the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026, USC coach Lincoln Riley looks to build off the milestone with another impressive class in 2027, as the Trojans continue their quest to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Despite USC coming up short of their championship aspirations in the first four seasons of Riley’s coaching tenure in Los Angeles, Trojan fans are hoping that their recent success on the recruiting trail sets them on the path to championship success.

Other Talented Offensive Commits In USC's 2027 Class

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In addition to Cannon’s commitment, USC has added four other offensive recruits to its 2027 recruiting class. Four-star wide receivers Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard, both California natives, highlight what could be future stars for Riley’s high-powered offense.

Hamilton Christian Academy running back Javon Vital is another talented offensive commit in USC’s 2027 recruiting class. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, is rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 35 overall player at his position in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Perhaps the biggest steal for USC’s recruiting class, the Trojans also flipped four-star Servite High School offensive tackle Drew Fielder from the Oregon Ducks on March 28. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle is rated as the No. 81 overall player nationally, per 247Sports.

Where Does Cannon Fit In USC's Tight End Room?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Bowman is expected to be the Trojans' next star at tight end, it’ll be interesting to see how he plays alongside Cannon when he arrives at USC for the 2027 season. USC has seen great success at the tight end position as both Lake McRee and Walker Lyons had productive 2025 seasons for the Trojans.

McRee is off to the 2026 NFL Draft, where he’s expected to be a top tight end prospect, while Lyons transferred to the BYU Cougars this offseason.