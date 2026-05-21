USC Trojans fans are hoping that 2026 will be a memorable season filled with marquee wins and championship accomplishments. In what will be their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are looking to break through and reach the College Football Playoff, and they have the talent to do it.

USC returns 15 starters and brings in the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class. New defensive coordinator Gary Patterson is also set to arrive, as he looks to bring new life and energy to a Trojans defense that can be inconsistent at times.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans showed great promise during spring ball, and with fall camp just around the corner, here’s an updated prediction for every game on USC’s 2026 football schedule in what will be a pivotal year for Riley.

Spoiler alert: three losses for USC's tough schedule in 2026 would likely still keep the Trojans in the College Football Playoff conversation, which is music to USC fans ears. The Trojans have yet to make the CFP.

Aug. 29: vs San Jose State - Win

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

USC starts off the season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans. USC has never lost to San Jose State, as the Trojans are 6-0 all-time against the Spartans, with their latest win coming in 2023. That trend will continue in a dominating win to open the season for the Trojans.

Sept. 4: vs Fresno State - Win

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner (13) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The only Friday night game on the Trojans 2026 schedule, USC will play Fresno State under the lights at the Coliseum on Sept. 4. This will be another dominating win for the Trojans, even though Fresno State is coming off an impressive season in the Mountain West Conference. The Bulldogs finished with a 9-4 overall record, capped off by an 18-3 win over Miami (OH) in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Sept. 12: vs Louisiana - Win

Runningback Bill Davis 7, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on Texas State Football. Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC’s final game of what is expected to be a light non-conference schedule will be against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Sept. 12. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between USC and Louisiana, and the Trojans will open the series in style with another impressive win.

Sept. 19: at Rutgers - Win

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For the second consecutive season, the Trojans will open their Big Ten schedule on the road, but this time it’ll be a cross-country trip to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While Rutgers could challenge the jet-lagged Trojans early on at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, expect USC to start 4-0 for the second consecutive season under Riley before a marquee matchup against the Oregon Ducks.

Sept. 26: vs Oregon - Loss

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This is where things could get very interesting for Riley and the Trojans, as it could set the tone for the 2026 season. In what will be one of the most anticipated matchups early in the college football season, USC will face the Oregon Ducks at the Coliseum for a Big Ten showdown on Sept. 26.

The game will have massive Big Ten championship and CFP implications. Riley, who is 0-2 against Lanning’s Ducks, is looking to break through and beat Oregon as his Trojans squad will face the Ducks for the first time at the Coliseum during his tenure.

The quarterback duel between Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC’s Jayden Maiava could very well decide this matchup. In the end, the Ducks prove why they are among the top national championship contenders entering the 2026 season and best the Trojans in an early-season thriller.

Oct. 3: vs Washington - Win

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during warmup before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Fresh off a loss to Oregon, USC will bounce back at home against quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and the Washington Huskies. This is a matchup, however, that the Trojans could slip up at home if they aren't careful, as Williams will challenge USC’s defense.

Williams returns as the Huskies' starting quarterback after a 2025 season in which he threw for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Expect this game to be close before Maiava makes enough plays down the stretch to beat the Huskies at home.

Oct. 10: at Penn State - Win

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell answers questions from the media following the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

USC’s Oct. 10 matchup against Penn State at Beaver Stadium could very well be the Nittany Lions' annual whiteout game. Under new coach Matt Campbell and former Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, the Trojans are primed to knock off USC in a hostile environment and completely derail their season.

With USC already taking a loss to Oregon, its CFP hopes will very well be on the line against Penn State. Instead of collapsing on the road as they’ve done in years prior, USC walks into Beaver Stadium with a chip on its shoulder and silences a hostile crowd.

Oct. 24: at Wisconsin - Win

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks to his team during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Off a bye week, USC will face what is expected to be a struggling Wisconsin Badgers team led by coach Luke Fickell. While Camp Randall Stadium is always considered a tough place to play for opposing Big Ten teams, the Trojans go on the road and gut out a win.

Oct. 31: vs Ohio State - Loss

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another game that could determine the fate of USC’s 2026 CFP aspirations, college football fans will be in for a real treat on Halloween when the Trojans host the Buckeyes. Ohio State, led by quarterback Julian Sayin, will face the Trojans in what will likely be an offensive shootout.

The game could go either way, but Ohio State, after losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl, enters the 2026 season with something to prove and knock off the Trojans at the Coliseum, putting USC’s CFP chances on the brink.

Nov. 14: at Indiana - Loss

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is where USC’s dreams of reaching the CFP could very well come to an end, in Bloomington against the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, on Nov. 14. Even after having one of the most historic seasons in college football history, Indiana has the potential to defend its Big Ten title with TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover and former Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh. Both players will help guide the Hoosiers over the Trojans on Nov. 14 in Bloomington.

Nov. 21: vs Maryland - Win

Nov 8, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) carries the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Trojans play the Maryland Terrapins on Senior Day at the Coliseum and will win with ease. Last season, the Terrapins were among the worst teams in the Big Ten, finishing with a 4-8 overall record and going 1-8 in Big Ten play.

Nov. 28: at UCLA - Win

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With new coach Bob Chesney, the UCLA Bruins are primed to be one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten next season and reclaim the Victory Bell in the 2026 edition of the Crosstown Rivalry at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 28.

UCLA starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava will challenge USC in a similar way that he did last season in the Crosstown Rivalry. USC, however, will retain the Victory Bell in a thrilling Crosstown Rivalry showdown as the Trojans finish with a 9-3 overall record, falling short of the CFP.

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