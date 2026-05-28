Early Season Schedule Provides Rare Opportunity for USC Trojans

The Big Ten announced the start time and TV schedule for USC’s first four games of the 2026 season, starting with a week 0 matchup against San Jose State on August 29 that will be broadcast on NBC.

The Trojans host Fresno State on a Friday night in week 1 and then host Louisiana in an 8:00 p.m. PT kickoff the following Saturday.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Nothing is ever a guarantee no matter the opponent. Of course, Appalachian State’s thrilling upset over Michigan in 2007 at the Big House as FCS team or against Texas A&M in College State in 2022 or New Mexico’s three-touchdown victory over Auburn in late November 2023 stand out as major upsets over Power Four opponents.

USC will be at a massive talent advantage in those matchups, returning the most starters in college football with 15. However, that doesn’t mean the Trojans won’t shake up their lineups in 2026. Fall camp will provide a clearer picture but there is also a very good chance some position battles are not settled by the time they host San Jose State in late August, and they end up bleeding into the regular season.

USC could use their three games against Group of Five opponents to open the season to settle a few competitions with live game reps.

Key Position Battles for USC

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

For example, last season redshirt senior DeCarlos Nicholson started at one cornerback position and the Trojans started a different player opposite of him for the first three games. They rotated five cornerbacks in two of the first three games. Redshirt sophomore Marcelles Williams earned the start in the third game and never relinquished the job.

Williams has plenty of competition to hold onto his starting job. Rivals and 247Sports rated Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal. He and redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson were both out this spring as they recovered from season-ending knee injuries and will join the mix in fall camp. And then there’s a pair of talented cornerbacks in redshirt freshman RJ Sermons, a former five-star recruit and Rock Hill, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 cycle according to ESPN.

USC returns all five starting offensive linemen but it’s very likely that will not be the lineup in 2026. Redshirt junior Tobias Raymond started all 13 games last season at guard and tackle, but this spring he played center and the idea of keeping him there has not been ruled out. Which means redshirt sophomore Hayden Treter, who made his first career start in the bowl game, and freshman Breck Kolojay will continue to battle for the guard spot opposite of senior Alani Noa.

Redshirt senior Kilian O’Connor started at center last season but dealt with two significant lower body injuries that kept him out for extended stretches. Redshirt sophomore Justin Tauanuu started all 13 games last season at right tackle. But with the Huntington Beach (Calif.) native out in the spring, five-star freshman Keenyi Pepe, the No. 1 offensive tackle according to 247Sports, made things interesting. Redshirt freshman Elijah Vaikona is a name to remember at offensive tackle.

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive line is arguably the deepest position unit on the roster. The first few games are vital to the Trojans not just figuring out their starting lineup but also sorting out who is going to be part of rotation. USC has landed several high-profile recruits the past few recruiting cycles and added some key transfers.

The same goes with receiver. In the slot, freshman Trent Mosley is emerging as the favorite to start after a strong spring, but he and redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams will continue to battle. On the outside, sophomore Tanook Hines was a full-time starter last season and finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson is expected to start opposite of him.

However, the Trojans have a pair of uber-talented freshmen receivers in Boobie Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, both top 50 recruits, that will push Anderson and Hines until they are in the starting lineup themselves. Sophomore Corey Simms and freshmen Tron Baker and Luc Weaver are vying to be in the rotation.

Redshirt sophomore King Miller and senior Waymond Jordan were the Trojans two leading rushers last season and form of the more dynamic one-two punches in college football. But who emerges as the No. 3 back between redshirt freshman Riley Wormley and freshmen Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston? Linebacker and safety depth will also be two positions to keep an eye on early in the season.

Early Big Ten Slate

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC will travel to Rutgers for the first time in program history in week 4 to open up Big Ten play. That game is slated for the primetime afternoon slot on CBS. Conference opponents certainly shouldn’t be taken lightly but having a clear picture of their lineup before facing Oregon in week at the Coliseum in week 5 is essential.

The Trojans will host another former Pac-12 rival in Washington the following Saturday, Oct. 3, and then make their second cross-country trip when they travel to Happy Valley to face Penn State on Oct. 10.

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