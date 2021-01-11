USC's Jalen McKenzie Will Return For 2021 Football Season

Jalen Mckenzie will return for another season with the Trojans in 2021. The offensive lineman made a statement on Sunday night citing,

"Although 2020 presented new memories and new opportunities, the chance to suit up with my brothers and work towards our championship goal is the dream I decide to chase at this moment. I look forward to earning my degree in the coming months and taking the field with my Trojan brothers again this fall."

With offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Mckenzie's return serves as a great advantage for the Trojans next season. Experience is invaluable, and McKenzie certainly brings that to the table. The Concord, California native is a redshirt junior and has played three [active] seasons with the Trojans.

He enrolled at USC back in 2017 and blue shirted, ultimately earning a scholarship.

The offensive lineman has one solo tackle and one total tackle in his collegiate career. To add, he has appeared in 31 games during his time at USC. McKenzie's football genes run in the family, as his father Reggie McKenzie was a linebacker at the University of Tennessee, and later on played in the NFL.

McKenzie is the second USC player to announce his return for the 2021 season. USC long snapper Damon Johnson announced the same news earlier this morning.

