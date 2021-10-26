Here's Why James Franklin Would Pick USC Over Texas Tech

Texas Tech announced some groundbreaking news on Monday, firing head coach Matt Wells after a close week 8 loss to Kansas State 25-24.

Wells led the Red Raiders to a 5-3 overall record this season, and No. 6 overall ranking in the Big 12 conference. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a Monday afternoon press conference that Wells was surprised and 'didn't agree' with the decision.

"There's really no ideal time to make a decision like this," Hocutt said. "Just given where we were, when we looked at the full body of work in the program collectively, we felt it was inevitable."

Texas Tech has four games left on their schedule against tough opponents like No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 22 Iowa State, No. 15 Oklahoma State and No. 16 Baylor. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, will now serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

As the Red Raider's begin their search for a new head coach, names like UTSA's Jeff Traylor and SMU's Sonny Dykes have emerged as 'top candidates'. However, one prominent coach whose name has not been mentioned is Penn State head coach James Franklin.

We caught up with Scott Roussel of Football Scoop to get the 'scoop' on why Franklin would not be a fit for the Red Raiders.

“He wouldn’t be a candidate here at all. James is not a west Texas type guy. You need a west Texas type guy. James would not see Texas Tech as a step up from Penn State. James is strongly in the mix for a job like USC, some people believe LSU,” Roussel said.

“It’s not a step that James would see as a logical progression in his career. You know he is at home with Penn State, Pennsylvania where he is from. USC might be enticing, the NFL might be enticing, but Texas Tech, Lubbock is not one that would excite James Franklin.”

Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer revealed that Franklin would be a 'great option' for the job vacancy in Southern California, while appearing on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday.

"We had the first hot seat open up. You've got Penn State, you've got Iowa State, you've got Cincinnati, you've got a wild card like Mike Tomlin, if Mike Tomlin wants out. I think at the end of the day there is not a direct 'that's the guy' everybody's pointing their fingers at. There's a lot of great options."

It seems like Franklin continues to be a desirable candidate for the Trojans, as the [5-2] Nittany Lions continue to find success this season, holding the No. 20 overall spot in the AP Top 25.

