LOOK: USC QB Jaxson Dart Teases Future With Ole Miss Football

Dart entered the transfer portal in January after spending one season at USC.

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart hinted at a possible future with Ole Miss on Wednesday, posting a photo of himself in some new threads on social media.

Instagram: jaxsondart

Dart entered the transfer portal on January 10, and took visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma last weekend. According to On3's Gerry Hamilton: "USC football transfers Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg are down to two schools. The pair will attend either Oklahoma or Ole Miss in 2022."

Dart was a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon High School [Draper, Utah]. He was named 20-2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Dart spent one season at USC, and earned a significant amount of playing time. He threw for 1,353 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021. Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times reported that a 'return to USC is still on the table for Dart', despite the 'young QB assessing' what is best for his future.

