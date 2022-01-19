LOOK: USC QB Jaxson Dart Teases Future With Ole Miss Football
USC quarterback Jaxson Dart hinted at a possible future with Ole Miss on Wednesday, posting a photo of himself in some new threads on social media.
Dart entered the transfer portal on January 10, and took visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma last weekend. According to On3's Gerry Hamilton: "USC football transfers Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg are down to two schools. The pair will attend either Oklahoma or Ole Miss in 2022."
Dart was a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon High School [Draper, Utah]. He was named 20-2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year.
Dart spent one season at USC, and earned a significant amount of playing time. He threw for 1,353 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021. Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times reported that a 'return to USC is still on the table for Dart', despite the 'young QB assessing' what is best for his future.
