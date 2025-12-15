USC Trojans Land First Transfer Portal Commitment

The USC Trojans' football roster is shaping up to be more than a depth chart in 2026. It’s becoming a family affair.

With the commitment of former Oklahoma State cornerback Carrington Pierce, the Trojans now have three separate sets of brothers expected to be on the roster. Pierce will join his older brother, USC safety Christian Pierce, alongside the Miller brothers, running back King Miller, offensive lineman Kaylon Miller, and recently signed Kayne Miller, as well as the Longstreets (Husan and Kevin), marking a growing trend inside Lincoln Riley’s program.

The addition of Pierce represents USC’s first transfer portal pickup of the offseason, but it also reinforces a broader pattern: the Trojans are increasingly stacking continuity, familiarity, and built-in chemistry as they reshape the roster for long-term contention.

A Developmental Corner With an Unconventional Path

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Carrington Pierce fits the physical profile USC covets on the perimeter. His football background, however, is anything but traditional.

Pierce didn’t play organized football until 2024, when he enrolled at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Chaffey College. In his first-ever season on the field, he appeared in 11 games and produced immediately, finishing with 24 total tackles, including 14 solo stops, 3.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and six pass breakups. The production stood out even more given his lack of prior experience, as Pierce transitioned to football after being a high school basketball standout.

That JUCO season led to a scholarship at Oklahoma State, where Pierce signed as a developmental defensive back. He did not see game action during his lone season in Stillwater, instead preserving his redshirt while adjusting to the college game and continuing to develop physically and technically.

Transfer Portal Entry and Return to California

Pierce entered the transfer portal in October following Oklahoma State’s decision to part ways with longtime head coach Mike Gundy. The move opened the door for a return to California and ultimately to USC.

The Fontana native drew interest from several programs, including Nebraska, San Diego State, and Toledo, and had previously been recruited by UCLA and Kansas out of junior college. On Sunday, Pierce made his decision official, announcing his commitment to USC on the same day Christian Pierce revealed he would return to the Trojans for his senior season in 2026.

Pierce is rated as the No. 467 overall prospect and No. 57 cornerback in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He arrives in Los Angeles with three years of eligibility remaining, giving USC time to develop his upside.

Why Pierce Fits USC’s Roster Picture

The timing of Pierce’s commitment aligns with the looming transition at cornerback. USC is set to lose starter DeCarlos Nicholson to graduation, while redshirt freshman Braylon Conley has already announced plans to enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2. The Trojans are expected to return Chasen Johnson, Marcellas Williams, and RJ Sermons, though Johnson is coming off a knee injury and Sermons did not play during the 2025 season.

That uncertainty creates opportunity. Pierce is not expected to walk in as a finished product, but the cornerback room could feature open competition this offseason. His length, ball skills, and limited mileage make him a logical developmental addition with upside in a retooling secondary.

Early Portal Move, Bigger Picture Ahead

Pierce is USC’s first portal addition of the cycle, but he likely won’t be the last. Despite securing the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, the Trojans are expected to pursue additional transfers, potentially targeting a linebacker, a starting-caliber wide receiver, an interior defensive lineman, and an interior offensive lineman. With roster decisions still pending and the Dec. 30 Alamo Bowl looming, the full portal picture remains fluid.

Still, USC struck early and intentionally. Carrington Pierce may not be the flashiest name of the cycle, but his addition checks several boxes: positional need, long-term upside, West Coast roots, and family continuity. As USC continues to build toward sustained national title contention, those details are starting to form a clear pattern.