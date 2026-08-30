Jayden Maiava Reacts to USC Trojans' Freshmen After Season Opening Victory

For the Trojans’ season opener versus San José State, redshirt-senior quarterback Jayden Maiava was surgical, finishing with 286 yards, three total touchdowns, 86.2 completion percentage and a quarterback-rating of 191.8.

Here is everything he said following the Trojans' 42-26 victory.

Offensive Line and Rushing Attack

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You know, great team win. Shout out to [Trent Mosley], shout out to guys up front, the running back room. They all played great for three quarters and now we're on to the next,” Maiava said about the win.

The starting offensive line only gave up one sack and played a major role in running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller’s big day. The two backs racked up 107 yards in the first half and only played a couple of snaps in the third quarter before their day was done.

Tobias Raymond will be the starting center moving forward. Surrounding him on the starting line is redshirt-sophomore Justin Tauanuu, senior Alani Noa, redshirt-sophomore Hayden Treter and redshirt-junior Elijah Paige.

Jordan finished the game with eight carries for 48 yards while Miller posted 15 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

There was a slight drop in production once the second offensive line unit came in, but the running backs remained productive. Freshmen backs Deshonne Redeaux – two carries for 26 yards – and Shahn Alston – seven carries for 30 yards – took on the remainder of the reps. In total, the Trojans had 164 rushing yards.

Emergence of Trent Mosley

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) is tackled by San Jose State wide receiver Jahari Johnson (0) during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to kickoff, it was revealed that Maiava would be without returning wideout Tanook Hines and veteran transfer Terrell Anderson. With three freshmen starting – Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tron Baker – playcalling was rather tame in the first quarter. Then through the second and third, Maiava started to sling it and his go-to target ended up being Mosley.

“Like [Coach Riley] said, he does it in practice out there in front of him. So now you guys had a chance to go see it,” Maiava said about Mosley’s consistency through practice to game time.

Maiava added that the trust fans and media members watched in Week 0 action had been built during the summer and into fall camp.

“Just making plays on the ball. Every time he caught the ball I threw it to him, that trust just got a lot deeper.”

Mosley led the receiving corps with a total of seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. He also posted 56 yards off of two punt returns.

Chemistry With New Receiver Room

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) calls a play during the third quarter against Southern California at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the 2026 season, doubt around Maiava and the offense started to swirl, due in large part to the departure of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. The two were instrumental in Maiava’s first year as a full-time starter and now Maiava only has one returning starter at the position. Now there'll be less noise thanks to the performance of the 2026 recruiting class.

When the depth chart was revealed on Aug. 28, sophomore Corey Simms was set to backup for Hines but come game time it was Baker, another true freshman, that got the nod instead. As for Dixon-Wyatt, he was a projected starter through fall camp and ultimately won the job.

“We put in the work all off season. Had a lot of really good reps, really good camp for those guys and I think [they] put it on display today,” Maiava said about the starting freshmen.

Baker finished the game with four receptions for 45 yards (second) while Dixon-Wyatt logged four receptions for 36 yards (fourth). Despite being regulated to the second unit, Simms – four receptions, 42 yards (third) and redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams – three receptions, 31 yards – made the most of their opportunity too.

Freshman Ethan “Boobie” Feaster also logged a reception for eight yards. Although his potential is high, the lack of on-field reps may have played a factor. Dixon-Wyatt, Baker and Mosley had been practicing with the team since the spring.

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