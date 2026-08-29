Best College Football Bets Today for Week 0 (Predictions for UNC-TCU, Memphis-UNLV, and More)

Strap in because college football is officially back!

We have eight games to bet on for today's Week 0 slate, so if you're looking for some wagers to get in on, you're in the right spot. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite plays for today's action.

Let's dive into them.

College Football Week 0 Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

TCU -9.5 (-110) vs. North Carolina

North Dakota State -6.5 (-115) vs. Jacksonville State

Memphis +4.5 (-110) vs. UNLV

UNC vs. TCU Prediction

I wouldn't be surprised if Bill Belichick doesn't last the year in Chapel Hill. There has been nothing but negativity and controversy coming out of the program since he was hired, and he has the odds stacked against him in 2026.

Keep an eye on TCU's new quarterback, Jaden Craig, who was fantastic in FCS play for Harvard last season, racking up 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Horned Frogs cruised past the Tar Heels last season, and I expect a similar result this time around.

Pick: TCU -9.5 (-110)

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State Prediction

Based on the Bison's historic results against FBS teams, it's hard not to think they'll immediately find success at this level, especially against a team as underwhelming as Jacksonville State. NDSU lost by just five points to Colorado in 2024 and lost by only three points to Arizona in 2022. Prior to that, they had six straight wins against FBS teams, with their most recent being a 23-21 victory against Iowa in 2016. I have faith they can continue that success this season and should be able to take care of business against a team from Conference USA.

Pick: North Dakota State -6.5 (-115)

Memphis vs. UNLV Prediction

These two teams had two of the best rushing attacks in the nation last year, but it was Memphis that was much better at defending the run. They ranked 18th in the country in opponent EPA per rush. Meanwhile, UNLV ranked 127th in that metric. If those numbers carry over to 2026, the Tigers are going to have the advantage on the ground and their defense should be able to keep this game within reach.

Pick: Memphis +4.5 (-110)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!