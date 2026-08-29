USC Trojans' Changing Quarterback Depth Behind Jayden Maiava Against San José State

The USC Trojans have multiple options outside of Jayden Maiava ahead of facing San José State, and USC ended up promoting one of its prized newcomers before the Aug. 29 Week 0 showdown.

Who USC ended up Elevating

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

Backup quarterback Sam Huard ended up not wearing gameday attire before facing the Spartans.

Coach Lincoln Riley and USC decided to promote 2026 freshman signing Jonas Williams as the No. 2, and the recent game day depth chart released before USC took on San José State listed both Huard and Williams together as the backup quarterback.

That meant USC placed itself in a position where a dual-threat runner and thrower could give the Trojans a new wrinkle.

USC Flipped Jonas Williams from Big Ten Rival

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams is best known as one of the earliest commits for the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026.

The prospect from Illinois originally looked set on heading to Oregon, where he could've learned from quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Dante Moore. Except USC managed to change his mind.

“I went down there in late July, and then during the season, they came out to my games. Then they started recruiting me heavy and offered in November,” Williams said to On3's Scott Schrader during the time he flipped to USC. “They made me a big priority, it just became a better fit."

Jonas Williams Part of Freshman Lineup Earning Action

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Williams now has a chance to see the field early along with five fellow freshmen as USC leads the Spartans 28-0 at halftime.

But these five are all helped comprise the starting lineup for the Trojans.

USC and Riley rolled with four-star freshman wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley on the perimeter. And both got the chance to suit up amid another change: returning wide receiver Tanook Hines and transfer Terrell Anderson weren't dressed either, which allowed the two prized freshmen to crack the starting lineup.

The Trinity League wideouts from Mater Dei High and Rancho Santa Margarita High, respectively, weren't the only first-year players who got to play underneath some near 90 degree temperatures at kickoff. Five-star freshman tight end and Dixon-Wyatt's Mater Dei teammate Mark Bowman also cracked the two deep and emerged as the starter during the opening offensive possession.

On the defensive side, edge rusher Luke Wafle earned some early snaps against San José State following a stellar spring period which carried over into the fall camp. Then at cornerback, Elbert Hill IV managed to break through the two-deep two and earned early snaps for the Trojans.

But Williams is expected to joinone more prized freshman addition on the field too via the offensive side. Running back Deshonne Redeaux lined up as a kickoff returner for the season opener inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC leads 28-0 at halftime, meaning more Trojans starters will likely be taken out in the second half, giving Williams a chance to make his debut in the Coliseum.

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