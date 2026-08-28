Why Joel Klatt's USC Trojans Prediction Is a Bold One

No. 14 USC’s path to a successful 2026 season will not be an easy one as the Trojans face a demanding schedule that will test them early and often. However, despite having a strength of schedule that ranks in the top 20 nationally and top 5 in the Big Ten Conference, there is a growing sense of optimism about the Trojans’ potential for the 2026 season.

“I do believe we’re more equipped than at any point in the previous few years. And I think that’s not a hope or a wish. Those are facts,” said coach Lincoln Riley ahead of the 2026 season.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But that sense of optimism extends well beyond the locker room as well. Though many analysts have shared their opinions on the ceiling of Lincoln Riley’s squad, one of the most interesting comes from Fox Sports' Joel Klatt.

Joel Klatt’s USC Trojans 2026 Season Outlook

On "The Joel Klatt Show," Klatt predicted the Trojans to finish the 2026 season with a 10-2 record. One might look at this prediction and assume the losses would be to No. 2 Oregon and No. 1 Ohio State, the two highest-ranked teams in the Big Ten Conference. Though Klatt does have Oregon beating the Trojans in his prediction, the other loss he believes the Trojans will suffer actually comes against No. 6 Indiana.

Instead, Klatt is predicting USC to upset the Ohio State Buckeyes on Halloween.

Another massive resume-boosting win Klatt predicts for the Trojans comes on the road in one of college football’s most hostile environments, on the road at No. 18 Penn State for the Nittany Lions’ White Out game.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 10-2 predicted record, Klatt slots USC as his No. 9 team in the College Football Playoff, facing off against Texas Tech to open the College Football Playoff.

Klatt’s prediction for the trajectory of the USC Trojans’ season is bold, to say the least. Claiming the Trojans have what it takes to beat what will likely be a top 5 Ohio State team, as well as Penn State and the No. 17 Washington Huskies on the road, is certainly a bold prediction.

The Foundation Behind Joel Klatt’s USC Prediction

Klatt’s prediction echoes the preseason hype that’s engulfed the Trojans all offseason. The hype around this USC team has been astronomical and for good reason. The Trojans have all the pieces needed to be one of the best teams in the nation by the end of the season. The Trojans have a proven veteran quarterback at the helm in Jayden Maiava, an FBS-leading amount of returning starters, a Hall of Fame defensive mind leading the defense in Gary Patterson and a freshman class that ranked No. 1 in the nation.

So, where does Klatt’s confidence in the Trojans come from? It starts with what he sees from USC at the line of scrimmage, along with the experience returning on both sides of the ball.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m a big fan of what USC is doing,” said Klatt on his show. “I like what they’re doing at the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively. I love the fact that they’ll be able to run the football, I love the fact that they’ve got their returning starting quarterback.”

Klatt’s confidence in USC goes beyond the experience returning on the roster. He sees a team that has addressed some of its biggest weaknesses from a season ago and has the talent to compete with the best teams on its schedule.

The Trojans’ ability to run the football and control the line of scrimmage could be especially important given the difficulty of their 2026 schedule.

Klatt’s prediction may be bold, but the foundation he sees in USC gives the Trojans a legitimate path to 10 wins.

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