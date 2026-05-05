Joel Klatt Makes Strong Statement With the USC Trojans in His Top 25 Rankings

With the 2026 college football season approaching, many analysts are making their post-spring rankings and evaluating where current rosters stand.

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley appear to be in a solid spot with their roster, and college football commentator Joel Klatt seems to like where the Trojans are as well.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Joel Klatt’s Post-Spring Top 25

In Klatt’s post-spring top 25, he ranked USC as the No. 10 team in the country.

“I think USC could have a very good team next year. Namely, because I think they fixed the line of scrimmage,” said Klatt on The Joel Klatt Show.

As someone who covers college football every week and often calls Big Ten games, Klatt understands how important the line of scrimmage is on both sides of the ball to be successful. Over the past few seasons, the Big Ten has put the importance of physicality on display after winning the past three national titles.

With this knowledge, Riley understood that he needed to return his key players up front, and he was able to do that, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) provides coverage against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Offensive Line

“They bring back their entire starting offensive line, and that’s an offensive line that had the run game going a little bit,” added Klatt.

During the 2025 season, USC was able to find success with the offensive line because they were able to have continuity with the same five players up front for most of the season. In addition to the success they found last season, the Trojans may be able to improve because they are bringing back all five starters for 2026.

The returning starters include Elijah Paige at left tackle, Tobias Raymond at left guard, Kilian O’Connor at the center position, Alani Noa at right guard, and Justin Tauanuu at the right tackle position.

In the current age of college football, with NIL and the transfer portal creating a significant amount of roster change, retaining the entire starting offensive line unit is very difficult. However, the Trojans were able to convince all five key pieces to come back and protect USC quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Waymond Jordan

Behind the returning offensive line, USC was also able to return running back Waymond Jordan, who had a solid performance in 2025 before having his season cut short due to injury. Still, Jordan has caught the attention of Klatt:

“Waymond Jordan was spectacular last year before he got hurt. I’m going to love watching him run the football and, in particular, behind a veteran offensive line,” stated Klatt.

In his 2025 campaign with the Trojans, Jordan totaled 88 carries for 576 yards, five touchdowns, and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. Jordan was able to be very efficient with his production as he only played in six full games and hopes to build on that when USC begins the 2026 season.

Standing at 5-9 and 210 pounds, Jordan brings great vision, physicality, and solid speed to be successful regardless of how Riley wants to run the ball. With that skill set, Jordan allows USC to adjust to every defense they face and run the ball however they need to in order to move the chains and create consistent offense.

With Jordan’s ability and the chemistry he has built with the returning offensive line, there is no doubt that Jordan can record a 1,000-yard season and become one of the better running backs in the Big Ten conference.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Takeaway For USC

As the Trojans head into the 2026 season, having a solid running back and a veteran offensive line is a massive bonus and should help Maiva have great success.

The ability to run the ball consistently could put USC in manageable third downs, which leaves the entire playbook open and allows Maiava to make the reads he wants and use his legs when he needs to as well.

With the continuity that USC has on the offensive side of the ball from 2025, Riley can build on what they were able to accomplish last season and help the Trojans to have one of the more balanced offenses in the country.

If USC can find that offensive balance, there is a significant chance that it can compete for a Big Ten title and potentially assert itself as one of the best teams in the country.

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