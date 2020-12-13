AllTrojans
JT Daniels Reacts To USC's Victory Over The UCLA Bruins

Claudette Montana Pattison

As soon as the clock hit 0:00 on Saturday night the USC Trojans stormed the field at the Rose Bowl, celebrating a 5-0 record in week six. With a final score of 43-38 in Pasadena (Calif), the Trojans had a lot to celebrate as they remain undefeated in the Pac-12 and will represent the south in the Pac-12 championship next Friday. 

Here are some post game reactions from USC players, staff and fans.

USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto - "Flex on em. Love this group!!!"

USC QB Kedon Slovis - "Love my team. Winners Win"

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn - "This is a team of warriors that never stops fighting! Talanoa Hufanga (17 tackles!!) embodies that spirit. #FightOn"

USC Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell - "Winners Win"

USC Assistant Athletic Director Gavin Morris - "GET THE WATER BOTTLES OUT#WeRunLA"

Former USC QB Matt Barkley - "SC sure knows how to finish strong!! Fight On!!!"

Former USC RB Reggie Bush - "Kedon Slovis is always at his best towards the end of the game. For some people playing under pressure just comes natural."

"Drake London this is some grown man work right here!" 

Former USC WR Keyshawn Johnson  - "To think I was really talking about a CFP spot for us , man please we don’t deserve a spot in the flag football final 4 !!"

Former USC QB JT Daniels - "HOW BOUT THEM TROJANS"

[READ: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins LIVE Game Thread]

[READ: Victory Bell Remains Red Following USC's Win Over UCLA]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

