JT Daniels Reveals USC Wide Receivers: 'Helped Me Develop'

"I think the biggest thing is the difference between them, and what makes each receiver elite, and learning that has helped me develop in different ways."

JT Daniels enters his second year with the Georgia Bulldogs, after transferring from USC.

Daniels is poised for a big season, and returns as the programs presumed leading signal caller for 2021. The California native has already started making Heisman noise and posted the highest QB rating among the returning collegiate quarterbacks after his Nov. 21 debut.

Despite having natural talent and a unique skillset, Daniels credits some of his former teammates at USC for helping with his development as a collegiate quarterback. Former Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown and Daniels have been friends since the seventh grade, and both played football at Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif) and at USC.

St. Brown served as one of the Trojans primary offensive weapons over the last few seasons alongside, Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman Jr. Daniels said learning each receivers strengths, helped him develop further as a QB.

"Obviously having talented weapons is huge. I think the biggest thing is the difference between them, and what makes each receiver elite, and learning that has helped me develop in different ways.

Amon-Ra is elite; like, top-of-the-line elite. In my life with him, and this is since seventh grade, he’s never run a wrong route. He’s always in the right place. Anything that you throw to him, he catches. Strongest hands, super consistent, all-around exactly what you look for in a wide receiver.

[Georgia teammate] Jermaine Burton has super, super great body control, great ability in and out of breaks, great ability to sit a [defensive back] down. [USC’s] Tyler Vaughns, Mike Pittman, all these great guys, you learn by watching them play and getting to know them, and really talking to them; seeing who their favorite player is, seeing how they like to model their game, and you learn different ways that I can help make them better by ball placement, and should I make a check at the line, all these things to utilize them in their best position, which in turn makes me a better quarterback." [Athlon Sports]

JT Daniels USC [USA TODAY]

Last season the SoCal native threw for 1,231 yards, 80 completions on 119 attempts, ten touchdowns and two interceptions. He will look to increase those numbers this season with a talented supporting cast in Athens.

----

You may also like:

Is There BEEF Between Kedon Slovis and JT Daniels?

Reggie Bush Heisman Return Looks Discouraging

Tokyo Olympics Could Face MAJOR Revenue Loss

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com