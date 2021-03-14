Ex-USC Star Shares Heartfelt Message Prior To Free Agency

The countdown to free agency begins, but before March 17 hits, JuJu Smith-Schuster has a message for Steeler nation.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is speaking out.

The former USC Trojan will enter free agency in just a few days, but before his contract is up, he has one final message for Steeler nation.

The wide receiver took to social media and wrote, "No matter what happens this week, if I’m back or if I’m somewhere else, just know that I will never see Pittsburgh as just 4 yrs of my life, but a part of who I am. I’ll always carry that tough, blue collar spirit for the rest of my life. I LOVE YOU PITTSBURGH #412"

As of Wednesday, March 17, Smith-Schuster will become a free agent.

Back in February the 24-year old told TMZ that he wanted to be a Steeler for life citing,

"In all consideration, I would love to stay with the Steelers," Smith-Schuster said when asked about his free agency decision. "I would love to stay with them. But right now, we're up in the air waiting. It's like playing chess, waiting to see where the pieces go, and from there, I'll decide."

He also mentioned that although his roots are in California, he can't see himself wearing a Rams jersey anytime soon.

"to be home, [and] close to family would be cool. But at the end of the day I want to have my legacy in Pittsburgh and retire there. I don't want to leave."

After four years in the NFL, Smith-Schuster finishes his first contract with 308 receptions, 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The ex-USC star is projected to be one of the most sought after free agents this offseason. The biggest question remains can Pittsburgh afford him?

